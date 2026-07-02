July 02, 2026 8:18 PM हिंदी

India highlights efforts in combatting climate change at UNESCAP committee session

India highlights efforts in combatting climate change at UNESCAP committee session

Bangkok, July 2 (IANS) Jagpreet Kaur, First Secretary of the Embassy of India in Bangkok, on Thursday highlighted India’s efforts in combatting climate change during her statement at the 9th session of the Committee on Environment and Development (CED9) of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).

"Ms Jagpreet Kaur, First Secretary of the Embassy of India in Bangkok, delivered the country statement during the 9th session of the Committee on Environment and Development of UNESCAP," the Embassy of India in Bangkok wrote on X.

"In the statement, India’s efforts in combatting climate change at the national, regional, and international levels, including through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) movement, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) were highlighted. The need for adequate, timely, and predictable finance for developing countries for adaptation was also emphasised," it added.

The Committee on Environment and Development is a subsidiary body of the UNESCAP. It is convened every two years to review regional trends, identify priorities for action, promote dialogue, consider common regional positions and promote a collaborative approach to addressing the development challenges of the region between Governments and civil society, the private sector, the UN System and other international organisations. The Committee provides recommendations to the Commission. Every four years, the Committee is convened at the ministerial level to provide high-level guidance.

According to UNESCAP, CED9 will review progress in the priority areas outlined in the CED7 Ministerial Declaration, as well as standing issues to be addressed by the Committee, with an added focus on promoting synergistic policymaking and the integrated implementation of efforts to advance the SDGs and address the triple planetary crisis — climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution in its multiple dimensions.

–IANS

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