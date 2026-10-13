India hands over Rs 290 crore to Bhutan for 13th Five Year Plan projects

Thimphu, Oct 13 (IANS) India handed over cheques amounting to INR/Nu. 2.90 billion (290 crores) to Bhutan’s Ministry of Finance, towards the Government of India’s commitment under Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan for several projects, the Indian Embassy in Thimphu said on Tuesday.

India and Bhutan held the 19th Monthly Coordination Meeting in Thimphu, under Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan, to discuss progress and future course of action on projects being implemented in the Himalayan nation with the Indian government’s support.

During the meeting, the Indian side handed over cheques amounting to INR/ Bhutanese Ngultrum (Nu) 2.90 billion (Rs 290 crore) to Bhutan’s Ministry of Finance towards the Government of India’s commitment under the 13th Five Year Plan for several projects.

According to the Indian Embassy, the meeting was held between officials of the Indian mission and the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB), with the Indian side reaffirming its continued cooperation and coordination with the Bhutanese government.

The projects covered under the funding include the development of quality and fit-for-purpose infrastructure at colleges under the Royal University of Bhutan (RUB); human resource development and skilling programmes; professional development and immersion/exchange programmes for teachers, education leaders and students; and Phase II of chain-link fencing to safeguard crops.

Other projects include the redevelopment of the Phuentsholing Sports Association (PSA) Ground under the Phuentsholing Thromde Enhancement Programme (PTEP); the establishment of the National Weather and Flood Warning Centre (NWFWC) and scientific facilities in Thimphu; and the introduction of digital technology for teaching and learning at eight RUB colleges.

The funding also covered the Digital Skilling Programme (Digital Drukyul), with an allocation of INR/Nu 88.3 million (Rs 8.83 crore) to benefit around one million citizens across all gewogs; the development of physical infrastructure and facilities at the Royal Institute of Management in Thimphu; the construction of the Thimphu District Court; and the renovation of Gelephu General Hospital.

The Coordination Meeting also recalled the fifth Plan Talks led by the Foreign Secretaries of the two countries on July 30 and meetings held by the External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar during his visit to Bhutan on September 16-17, the Indian Embassy mentioned.

The meeting appreciated the implementation of India’s support for Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan and ongoing projects, while reviewing the progress and implementation of several projects supported by the Government of India.

The projects reviewed included the reconstruction of existing major highway bridges, with 11 new bridges under construction; development and upgrading of 37 central and cluster schools; procurement of 100 electric cars for official use and 45 electric buses for public transport; and construction of new government offices for all ministries across two locations in Thimphu.

The meeting further assessed India-supported solar and wind energy initiatives, covering renewable energy systems at educational institutions; and the Multi-Disciplinary Super Speciality Hospital (MDSSH), which includes a 200-bed cancer hospital and a 430-bed inpatient and outpatient department at the existing Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) and Thimphu General Hospital, following the successful commissioning of the MDSSH.

--IANS

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