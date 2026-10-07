India, Ghana should work together strongly for UN reforms: EAM Jaishankar

Accra, Oct 7 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that India and Ghana should work strongly together for reform of the United Nations, including the UN Security Council.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Ghana Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in Accra, EAM Jaishankar said that India values the role played by Ghana in the African Union (AU). He mentioned about its chairship of the AU and ECOWAS in 2027 and expressed appreciation for Ghana's commitment to reparatory justice and for restitution of cultural properties.

"We value the role which Ghana has historically played in the African Union context, for which Ghana would be assuming the chairship next year, and also the ECOWAS. And we have very deep, longstanding partnerships with both organisations. And I think Ghana's role there is something which is very widely appreciated in India. We are also members of the Commonwealth. We will both be there when the Commonwealth meets a few weeks from now. There are issues in the Commonwealth which we are both equally devoted to pursuing.

"We certainly applaud Ghana's commitment to reparatory justice and for restitution of cultural properties. There was a very important resolution which was moved in the UN General Assembly by Ghana, a follow-up meeting which took place at which we also participated. So, I take this opportunity, Minister, for appreciating what you are doing in that regard," he added.

He said that Ghana has been a powerful voice of advocacy for realising and meeting sustainable development goals, which he said have fallen behind due to Covid, multiple conflicts and other challenges. EAM Jaishankar also emphasised that India and Ghana share a similar outlook on reforming the UN.

"In the United Nations, where we last met, again Ghana has been a very powerful voice of advocacy for realising, for meeting sustainable development goals, which unfortunately have fallen behind this decade because of multiple conflicts and Covid and other challenges. And again, we feel that as Global South partners, we should be working together strongly for the reform of the United Nations, including the Security Council, and this is an issue where I think our outlook is very similar," EAM Jaishankar said.

EAM Jaishankar said that India values Ghana's participation in international initiatives introduced by India like the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. He said that they held discussions today on other initiatives which might be useful for Ghana to be more closely associated.

"I want to say that as we look at the world, I think the world is moving towards multipolarity, towards its natural diversity, and it's incumbent on countries like us, who have been through difficult experiences in our history, to stand up as voices of independence, as advocates of strategic autonomy, of countries who really want to determine our own choices and are working together. I think it's good for both of us. It is good for the region. It is good for the world as well." said EAM Jaishankar.

--IANS

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