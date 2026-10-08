India, Germany discuss strengthening defence cooperation and strategic partnership

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Germany's Ambassador to India, Jasper Wieck, on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi as both sides discussed defence cooperation and strategic partnership.

“Newly appointed German Ambassador to India Mr Jasper Wieck paid a courtesy call on Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on October 08, 2026. The two sides discussed India Germany defence cooperation and strategic partnership, with focus on further strengthening bilateral defence ties,” the Ministry of Defence stated on X.

Meanwhile, in Germany's Dresden, a three-member delegation headed by Lieutenant General Nagendra Singh, Commandant of the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, visited the German Army Officers School and the 371 Mechanised Infantry Battalion as part of the Instructor Exchange Programme, the Embassy of India in Germany stated.

“A three-member delegation headed by Lt Gen Nagendra Singh, Commandant, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, India visited German Army Officers School, Dresden and 371 Mechanised Infantry Battalion as part of Instructor Exchange Programme from 06-07 Oct 2026,” the Embassy stated on X.

“The visit highlights the role of such engagements in enhancing mutual understanding, sharing of best practices in officer cadet’s training and enhanced India Germany Defence Cooperation,” it added.

On Tuesday, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General N S Raja Subramani and his German counterpart, General Carsten Breuer, reaffirmed the enduring India-Germany defence partnership.

“Gen NS Raja Subramani, CDS, accorded a warm welcome, along with a ceremonial guard of honour, to General Carsten Breuer, Chief of Defence, Germany, on his official visit to India on 06 October 2026. The discussions between the two leaders reaffirmed the enduring India-Germany defence partnership and focused on strengthening military cooperation and deepening strategic and technological engagements,” the Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters stated on X.

Last month, addressing defence cooperation between India and Germany, Ambassador Wieck said the proposed submarine deal has effectively been finalised from the German side. He stated that the necessary documents have already been agreed upon by Germany and that the matter now rests with the Indian side to complete its internal procedures before concluding the agreement.

"In terms of the documents, it has already been finalised, and the German side has agreed to it. It is now up to the Indian side to complete and conclude its internal processes," Wieck said.

–IANS

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