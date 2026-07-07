India follows path of development, not expansionism: PM Modi at Indonesian Parliament

Jakarta, July 7 (IANS) While asserting that his friendship with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto transcends all boundaries of copyright, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described India as a nation that follows the path of development, not expansionism.

In his address at the Indonesian Parliament on Tuesday, PM Modi expressed gratitude to President Prabowo and people of Indonesia for honouring him with the country's highest honour 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' medal. He stated that this honour reflects the democratic values, shared heritage and the strong ties between the two nations.

"India is a nation that follows the path not of expansionism but of development. That is why in India we say 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', 'Together with all, development for all.' Today, I stand before all of you carrying this very mantra and sentiment. Although our capitals may be thousands of kilometres apart, the sea separates us by only 150 kilometres. While the sea has often served as a barrier or a source of distance between other nations, for India and Indonesia, it has never symbolised separation, instead, the sea acts as a bridge between us and lies at the heart of our shared future," said PM Modi.

Earlier in the day, in a memorable gesture, the Indonesian President had mentioned that he copies PM Modi's career and is "happy there is no copyright in following this progress".

Referring to President Subianto's remarks, PM Modi said, "This morning in Indonesia, the warm welcome I received is something I can never forget. President Prabowo spoke about copyright. I would tell him that no one can hold a copyright over this love, this affection, this friendship, or this sense of mutual respect. My friendship with President Prabowo transcends all boundaries of copyright."

He noted that Indonesia and India stand at a pivotal moment in history and termed the next 25 years crucial for the two nations.

"Today India and Indonesia stand together at a pivotal moment in history. The first quarter of this century has passed, and the coming 25 years are crucial for both our nations. Today, standing before you on the great soil of Indonesia, I bring with me the conviction of our shared development. I come with the resolve that India and Indonesia, together, will serve all of humanity with new energy."

PM Modi also thanked people of Indonesia for the warm welcome extended to him in the morning, calling it "one of the most memorable days of his life."

"It is a matter of great fortune for me to be among you. It is a good fortune for me to be here. As a representative of 140 crore Indians and as a proud citizen of the 'Mother of Democracy,' I convey my best wishes to you on behalf of all Indians. The people of Indonesia, the dear children here, the youth and women have made this day one of the most memorable days of my life. The way the people of Indonesia showed me their love this morning, the way they welcomed me, I can never forget that," he mentioned.

--IANS

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