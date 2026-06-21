European Boxing: India finish with 12 medals, including 8 golds, at Usti nad Labem Grand Prix

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) India delivered a dominant performance at the 56th Grand Prix Usti nad Labem (European Boxing Gold Tournament) in Czechia, finishing with an impressive haul of 12 medals, eight gold, three silver and one bronze, in one of their strongest international campaigns of the season.

The women's team led the charge, winning four gold medals and one silver from five boxers. Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), reigning Asian champion Preeti Pawar (54kg), Sakshi (51kg) and Priya (60kg) all clinched gold with unanimous victories in their respective finals, while Parveen (65kg) added a silver medal to cap a remarkable showing.

The men's team matched the women with four gold medals, as Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (55kg), Sachin (60kg), Ankush (80kg) and Narender (+90kg) emerged champions in their respective weight categories.

Congratulating the team, Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh said, “Congratulations to all our medal winners for their outstanding performance at the 56th Grand Prix Usti nad Labem. Winning eight gold medals and three silver medals against strong international competition is a remarkable achievement and reflects the dedication, discipline and fighting spirit of our boxers.”

“A special appreciation to our women’s team for their exceptional performance, securing four gold medals and one silver medal from just five boxers. This is a proud moment for Indian boxing. Congratulations also on your well-deserved selection for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland. This is another important step in your journey. We wish all of you the very best for the Commonwealth Games. Train hard, stay focused and compete with confidence. May you continue to deliver outstanding performances and bring glory to India,” he added.

Lovlina defeated Italy's Melissa Gemini 5-0 in the 75kg final, while Preeti outclassed France's Jeyssa Marcel by the same margin in the 54kg title clash. Sakshi registered a dominant 5-0 victory over France's Mayssoun Bourega in the 51kg final, and Priya defeated home favourite Barbora Maxova of Czechia 5-0 to secure the 60kg gold.

Among the men, Jadumani edged England's Abdul Burton 4-1 in the 55kg final. Sachin and Ankush recorded commanding 5-0 wins over Hungary's Veres Rohland and Czech Republic's Florian Daniel respectively, while Narender claimed a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Armenia's Davit Chaloyan in the heavyweight final.

Aditya Pratap Yadav (65kg) and Kapil Pokhariya (90kg) settled for silver after narrow defeats in their respective finals, while Sumit Kundu (70kg) claimed the lone bronze medal for India.

One of Europe's oldest and most prestigious boxing competitions, the Usti nad Labem Grand Prix served as a key international assignment for the Indian contingent as preparations for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow continue.

India's Medal Winners

Gold: Sakshi (51kg-W), Preeti Pawar (54kg-W), Priya (60kg-W), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg-W), Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (55kg), Sachin (60kg), Ankush (80kg), Narender (+90kg)

Silver: Parveen (65kg-W), Aditya Pratap Yadav (65kg), Kapil Pokhariya (90kg)

Bronze: Sumit Kundu (70kg)

--IANS

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