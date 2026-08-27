India facilitates evacuation of ICCR scholars from Gaza

Ramallah, Aug 27 (IANS) The Representative Office of India to the State of Palestine on Thursday said that it has facilitated the evacuation of a group of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarship awardees from Gaza.

“This week, the Representative Office of India successfully facilitated the evacuation of a group of ICCR scholarship awardees from Gaza, in close coordination with the Embassy of India in Jordan and ICCR,” the Representative Office stated on X.

“The scholars have since arrived safely in India and joined their respective universities. We wish them every success in their academic journeys in India,” it added.

Last week, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary Sripriya Ranganathan, during her official visit to Palestine, inaugurated a government of India-supported Quick Impact Project at the Jericho Women’s Charitable Society School, in Ramallah.

“Amb. Sripriya Ranganathan, together with H.E. Dr. Hussein Hamayel, Governor of Jericho and the Jordan Valley, inaugurated a Government of India-supported Quick Impact Project at the Jericho Women’s Charitable Society School,” the Representative Office stated on X.

“The project upgraded educational facilities and provided computers and essential equipment, creating a better learning environment. It marks the successful completion of India’s 8th QIP in Palestine — translating partnership into tangible benefits for local communities,” it added.

Secretary Ranganathan also visited the Palestine-India Techno Park and welcomed its role as a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship and technological advancement in Palestine.

She called on Mohammad Mustafa, Prime Minister of the State of Palestine, holding discussions on further strengthening the longstanding India–Palestine partnership and advancing bilateral cooperation across key areas of mutual interest.

The MEA Secretary also called on Majdi Al-Khaldi, the Diplomatic Advisor to President Mahmoud Abbas, during her visit to Palestine.

During the meeting, Ambassador Ranganathan emphasised India's continued support for Palestine and discussed the further expansion of the India–Palestine development partnership, including new initiatives in health, education and skills development being launched during the visit.

According to the Representative Office of India to the State of Palestine in Ramallah, the MEA Secretary and Majdi Al-Khaldi took stock of the broader India-Palestine partnership, including political engagement and development cooperation.

–IANS

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