India, EU discuss strengthening strategic partnership

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George held a meeting with European Union's (EU) Special Envoy for Indo-Pacific Maria Castillo Fernandez in New Delhi on Wednesday, with discussions focused on deepening strategic partnership between the two sides.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George received EU Special Envoy for Indo-Pacific Ms. Maria Castillo Fernandez and held discussions on deepening India-EU Strategic Partnership," the MEA posted on X.

Last month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had met European People's Party President and member of European Parliament, Manfred Weber in Delhi.

During the meeting, the two leaders had agreed on the need to continue the positive momentum in India-EU ties and early ratification of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

"Pleased to meet with European People's Party President Manfred Weber, Member of European Parliament today in Delhi. We agreed on the need to continue the positive momentum in our ties and early ratification of India-EU FTA," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier this year, India's trade negotiations with the EU culminated in a landmark FTA. The negotiations for the India-EU FTA wrapped up on January 27 during the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and others hailed it as a historic milestone and "mother of all deals."

In March, EAM Jaishankar met visiting members of the European Parliament led by Angelika Niebler in New Delhi, discussing the new chapter in India-EU ties and the growing convergence between both sides.

"Pleased to interact with Members of European Parliament, led by Angelika Niebler, here in Delhi. Discussed the new chapter in India-EU ties, and the growing convergence between us. As the agenda of cooperation expands, so too will be the levels of comfort. Confident that the European Parliament will be a pillar of support in this new era," Jaishankar posted on X.

The ties between India and the European Union is based on shared values and principles such as democracy, rule of law, rules based international order and multilateralism, according to MEA statement. The India-EU ties are multifaceted and cover several sectors, including trade, investment, climate change, science and technology, digital, connectivity and agriculture.

--IANS

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