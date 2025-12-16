December 16, 2025 7:44 PM हिंदी

India emerges as a global player under PM Modi: Indian diaspora in Ethiopia

India emerges as a global player under PM Modi: Indian Diaspora

Addis Ababa, Dec 16 (IANS) As India steadily strengthens its position as a global economic and political player under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian community in Ethiopia on Tuesday saw his upcoming visit as a landmark moment for bilateral ties.

After many years, an Indian Prime Minister will be visiting Ethiopia, and the Indian diaspora believes the visit will open a new chapter in trade, investment and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking to IANS, Indian businessman Mayur Kothari, Founder and CEO of the Mohan Group of Companies, said the visit is deeply significant given the centuries-old civilisational relationship between India and Ethiopia.

“Business ties have grown steadily over the years and expressed confidence that the Prime Minister’s visit will lead to strong outcomes in trade and investment,” Kothari said.

According to him, both countries are important voices of the Global South and partners in platforms such as BRICS, making deeper economic engagement a natural next step.

“Indian investment already plays a major role in Ethiopia’s economy,” he said.

“India is among the top sources of foreign direct investment in the country, with nearly 170–180 Indian companies operating across manufacturing, agriculture and infrastructure,” Kothari explained.

“Many of these firms have performed well and have even been recognised by the Ethiopian Prime Minister for their contribution as responsible taxpayers, a moment of pride for the Indian business community,” he mentioned.

Other members of the Indian diaspora echoed similar optimism. Indian Business Forum Co-Convenor Rajeev Sharma said India and Ethiopia share many similarities, especially in demographics, with a large and youthful population. This, he said, creates strong potential for long-term cooperation and shared growth.

Amit Kumar Sinha, CEO of Silafrica Ethiopia Industries PLC, stressed the importance of quality investment and good management.

“Well-run industries not only succeed commercially but also generate large-scale employment, benefiting the broader economy,” Sinha noted.

For smaller business owners, too, the Prime Minister’s visit carries emotional and economic significance.

Sunil Shrivastava, owner of Radha’s Indian Restaurant in Addis Ababa, said the Indian community feels proud and excited.

Having done business in Ethiopia for over 15 years, he said the diaspora hopes the visit will further ease business conditions and strengthen people-to-people ties.

--IANS

pk/uk

LATEST NEWS

Ahan Shetty says 'It’s been a long journey' as he recalls his debut film 'Tadap'

Ahan Shetty says 'It’s been a long journey' as he recalls his debut film 'Tadap'

Riteish Deshmukh wraps up his directorial ‘Raja Shivaji’

Riteish Deshmukh wraps up his directorial ‘Raja Shivaji’

PM Modi lauds 'vibrant welcome' in Addis Ababa, thanks Ethiopian counterpart for special gesture

PM Modi lauds 'vibrant welcome' in Addis Ababa, thanks Ethiopian counterpart for special gesture

India to achieve all economic goals to become a powerful economy: IIT Dhanbad Director

India to achieve all economic goals to become a powerful economy: IIT Dhanbad Director

Bank credit growth stays resilient with 11.5 pc growth: Centre

Bank credit growth stays resilient with 11.5 pc growth: Centre

Varun Dhawan shares how he made sure ‘Border 2’ director used his recommendation of ‘real moment’ in the film

Varun Dhawan shares how he made sure ‘Border 2’ director used his recommendation of ‘real moment’ in the film

India's mobility market to cross $600 billion by 2030

India's mobility market to cross $600 billion by 2030

EAM Jaishankar meets Israeli counterpart Sa'ar, reiterates India's resolve in combating terrorism

EAM Jaishankar meets Israeli counterpart Sa'ar, reiterates India's resolve in combating terrorism

Playing for Rajasthan Royals will feel like home, says Ravi Bishnoi after being picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.2 crore at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Photo credit: IANS File Photo

IPL 2026 Auction: Playing for Rajasthan Royals will feel like home, says Ravi Bishnoi

Protests, disruption mark Lok Sabha proceeding as Govt tables new rural employment Bill

Protests, disruption mark Lok Sabha proceeding as Govt tables new rural employment Bill