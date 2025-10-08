India embarked on developmental path after PM Modi came to power: VHP

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 24 years as head of government and enters his 25th year, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Shriraj Nair on Wednesday said the country is now driven by development-oriented politics. He added that after the Modi government came to power, India truly embarked on a path of progress.

Speaking to IANS, Shriraj Nair said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having completed 25 years as Chief Minister of Gujarat and Prime Minister of India, has given the country a new direction. During the UPA regime, Hindus were weakened by appeasement politics and the false narrative of Hindu terrorism. However, since the Modi government came to power, India has moved decisively toward development. Historic steps like the construction of the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the abrogation of Article 370 have been taken. Today, the nation is powered by the politics of progress. The inauguration of the new airport and metro in Mumbai is a clear indicator of this development.”

He further commented on a six-member delegation from West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress that visited Agartala, Tripura, on Wednesday to assess the “political situation” in the state. The visit came a day after the party’s office was allegedly ransacked by BJP workers.

Nair said, “The Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal is practising appeasement politics, making life increasingly difficult for Hindus. Atrocities against Hindu women, as well as physical attacks on MPs and MLAs, are being recorded on camera and shared across the country and abroad. The West Bengal government is effectively giving Hindus second-class status by appeasing the Muslim community. The people of Bengal are suffering because of this, and the Mamata Banerjee government is certain to face consequences in the upcoming assembly elections.”

Meanwhile, at a press briefing in Kolkata’s Trinamool Bhavan, Bengal Minister Shashi Panja strongly criticised the Tripura government and police.

“There is an intolerant and violent BJP government in Tripura. Monday’s incident shows how those who claim to protect democracy are behaving otherwise. The video evidence is clear,” she said, alleging that the vandalism took place in the presence of police, who she described as “mute spectators.”

--IANS

jk/dan