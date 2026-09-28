GARC upgrading vehicle testing under PM E-DRIVE scheme

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) The Global Automotive Research Centre (GARC) at Oragadam in Chennai, functioning under the National Automotive Board, has started installing new state-of-the-art equipment for upgrading its testing infrastructure to strengthen capabilities for emerging electric and advanced vehicle technologies in India, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

An authorised testing agency under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, GARC provides vehicle and component testing, R&D, homologation and certification through facilities covering powertrain, emissions, EMC, fatigue, electric vehicles and safety testing.

The Government of India’s PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore, including Rs 780 crore for upgrading testing agencies, and is operational up to March 31, 2028.

GARC has been allocated Rs 221.13 crore and has issued purchase orders for almost all proposed equipment. Besides, Advanced Passive Safety Testing, including dummies and dummy calibration equipment, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing, including instruments and soft targets as well as Automotive Component Testing, are also included in the testing list.

Installation of the procured equipment has commenced. A key addition is the high-speed, high-resolution imaging system, with UHD-4K cameras operating up to 750 fps and Full HD recording up to 3,000 fps. The system will support frontal, side and rear crash testing by capturing critical events such as vehicle deformation, occupant movement and airbag deployment, enabling detailed safety analysis and homologation, the statement said.

The PM E-DRIVE-supported infrastructure at GARC represents an important step towards strengthening India's indigenous testing and certification capabilities for electric vehicles, batteries, advanced safety systems, ADAS, heavy commercial vehicles and emerging automotive technologies.

Through these investments, GARC is further strengthening its role as a national automotive testing and research centre and contributing to the development of a safe, technologically advanced and globally competitive Indian automotive industry, the statement added.

--IANS

sps/na