Rabada named in SA preliminary squad for first Test against Australia; Nortje, Ackerman called up

Johannesburg, Sep 28 (IANS) Ace speedster Kagiso Rabada has been named in South Africa's preliminary 18-member Test squad for the first Test against Australia starting on October 9 in Durban.

Rabada, who is currently working his way back from a hamstring injury suffered during winter training this year, will have his match fitness evaluated during an intra-squad two-day game next week to determine his availability for the opening Test set to happen at Kingsmead.

But Rabada’s fellow seamers Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, and Kwena Maphaka are all sidelined from selection due to their respective hamstring issues. The injury crisis has opened the door for tearaway quick Anrich Nortje to be included in the squad.

Nortje is in line to play his first red-ball match for the Proteas since March 2023 despite no longer holding a central contract with Cricket South Africa (CSA). Joining Nortje in a seven-man pace attack are Gerald Coetzee, who makes his Test return after nearly two years, and veteran Dane Paterson, alongside regular all-round options Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, and Wiaan Mulder.

“Having a larger bowling group gives us the flexibility to cover all bases. We have different options across the squad and the next week will give us an opportunity to determine which combinations are best suited to the conditions.

“We also want to give Kagiso every chance of being available for selection for the first Test, and the two-day game will give us a clearer picture of where he is in terms of his match readiness,” said head coach Shukri Conrad in a statement.

The squad features a solitary new face in 30-year-old top-order batter Marques Ackerman, who earned his maiden Test call-up on the back of a prolific run for South Africa 'A', where he piled up over 1,000 runs across his last 10 first-class outings at a staggering average of 82.92, including hitting a career-best 256 against Bangladesh 'A' in August.

Ackerman is expected to compete with Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, and Mulder for a spot in the top three. Meanwhile, middle-order batter David Bedingham retained his place following twin centuries for Western Province in domestic cricket, while young sensation Dewald Brevis missed out despite being part of the squad that won a Test series in India last year.

“We’ve selected a preliminary squad because we have an extended build-up to the first Test, with the group getting together in Durban on 1 October. We’ll have a couple of training days, a two-day intra-squad match and scenario-based training, which will give us an opportunity to assess the group and conditions before settling on our final 15.

“On the batting front, we’ve stuck with our core group. It’s great to have Marques in the squad. The way he has led the SA ‘A’ side, both as captain and through his performances with the bat, has earned him this opportunity. We’re looking forward to having him in the Test environment,” added Conrad.

With conditions to offer assistance to spinners early in the season, the selectors have also named a strong spin troika comprising veteran Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, and Senuran Muthusamy.

South Africa preliminary squad for first Test: Temba Bavuma (captain), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.

--IANS

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