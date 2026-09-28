Subhash Ghai explains why he loves his dear friend Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has listed 5 reasons about his love for Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. The actor is celebrating his 44th birthday on Monday, and the filmmaker couldn’t help but heap praise on the actor.

On Monday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared a grainy stock picture of Ranbir. He also penned a long note in the caption. He also revealed that he directed Ranbir in his musical short film when the actor was 8 years old.

He wrote, “I love him as my top ten for my joy in my life. I have 5 genuine reasons for loving him always 1. He is 4 th generation of superstar in kapoor family I have been very close to them 2. He is pure genuine self-aware person with out any airbag of his star family 3. He has proved himself as an actor in depth n versatility 4. He is a son of my v dear friends #RISHI KAPOOR n Neetu Kapoor 5. I directed him first when he was eight in my musical short ‘pyar ki ganga bahe’ (sic)”.

“N trust me he is gonna score as a SUPER ACTOR on screen worldwide in #RAMAYAN’ A very happy birthday to you. Ranbir (sic)”, he added.

Subhash Ghai has a close association with the Kapoor family, the 1st film dynasty of Hindi cinema. He also directed Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor in ‘Karz’, and also his grand-uncles Shashi Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor in other films.

As for Ranbir, the actor is celebrating his 44th birthday on Monday. After the blockbuster response to his film ‘Animal’, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming Hindi epic film ‘Ramayana’ in which he essays the role of Lord Ram. The film is set to release on Diwali.

--IANS

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