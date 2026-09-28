September 28, 2026 3:28 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: Prez Murmu hails Esha Singh’s nail-biting silver win

Asian Games: Prez Murmu hails Esha Singh’s nail-biting silver win

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) President of India Droupadi Murmu congratulated Esha Singh on Monday after the Indian shooter won the silver medal in the women’s 25m pistol event at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, praising her skill, precision and consistency after a dramatic final that featured multiple shoot-offs.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to Esha Singh on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 25m Pistol event at the Asian Games 2026. Your exceptional performance has reflected great skill, precision and consistency. This medal is a proud addition to your sporting journey. My best wishes for many more laurels,” the President wrote on X.

Esha’s medal came after a tense contest in which she had to repeatedly fight to stay in contention. The Indian entered the final after qualifying eighth and eventually secured her place in the gold-medal shoot-off following a series of eliminations and shoot-offs.

The final stage brought Esha up against China’s Xiao Jiaruixuan. With the two separated by a single hit, Esha produced four hits to force a shoot-off. Both shooters then registered four hits apiece, sending the contest into another decisive exchange. Xiao eventually prevailed, leaving Esha with silver.

The result added another Asian Games medal to Esha’s record and drew praise from senior political leaders, with Murmu highlighting the performance as another significant milestone in the shooter’s career.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also hailed the Indian’s performance, pointing to the qualities behind her medal-winning display.

“A shining example of dedication and perseverance! Esha Singh has secured a silver medal women’s 25m pistol event at the Asian Games 2026. Her exceptional performance is a testament to her talent and hard work. Congratulations to her and best wishes for her future endeavours,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath focused on Esha’s ability to withstand the pressure of the final, particularly during the shoot-offs.

“A fighting performance from Esha Singh in Shooting! Congratulations to Esha Singh on winning the silver medal in the women's 25m pistol event at the Asian Games 2026. After battling through multiple shoot-offs, Esha held her nerve to secure another Asian Games medal in the event. A remarkable display of composure and determination,” he said.

--IANS

vi/bc

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