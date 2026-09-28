September 28, 2026 7:17 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: Parul Chaudhary bags second bronze with 5000m podium finish

Asian Games: Parul Chaudhary bags second bronze with 5000m podium finish

Nagoya, Sep 28 (IANS) India’s Parul Chaudhary added another bronze medal to her Asian Games campaign, finishing third in the women’s 5000m final with a time of 15:14.61 to claim her second podium finish at the Games.

Parul timed her run to perfection in a closely fought battle for the minor medals, producing a strong finishing kick in the closing stages to move past Kazakhstan’s Norah Tanui and secure third place. Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi won the gold medal, while Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka took silver.

The Indian had remained within touching distance of the leading group for much of the race despite a fast early pace. Tanui initially took control and opened up a sizeable gap over the rest of the field, with Yavi settling into the chasing pack.

Parul and compatriot Seema Kumari were initially positioned in the middle of the field as Tanui continued to push the pace. Yavi began closing the gap around the halfway stage, gradually moving herself into a position to challenge for the title.

As the race entered its decisive phase, Parul remained in contention for a medal while Seema slipped further behind. Yavi eventually moved into the lead on the final lap and increased the pace, with Tanaka attempting to stay with the Bahrain runner.

Yavi produced a superb final kick to pull away and secure her third athletics gold of the Games. Tanaka held on for silver, while Parul launched her own late charge to overhaul Tanui and cross the line in third.

The bronze marks another significant addition to Parul’s medal tally at the Games. She had earlier finished third in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, making the 5000m podium her second bronze of the competition.

Parul’s latest medal also comes two years after she won the women’s 5000m gold at the 2022 Asian Games. She entered the final with a season-best of 15:04.26, while Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka had the fastest season-best among the field at 14:58.35. Yavi arrived with an impressive 14:30.06 season-best.

While Parul could not repeat her 2022 gold-medal performance, her determined finish ensured she returned to the podium and added another medal to India’s increasing athletics haul.

For Yavi, the victory completed a remarkable treble, with the Bahrain runner having already won the 10,000m and 3000m steeplechase titles at the ongoing continental event.

--IANS

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