New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) India's critical minerals programme is evolving from a resource-identification exercise into a broader industrial development initiative, a new report has stressed, adding that latest processing incentives and several auction rounds by the government underline the expanding scope of that effort.

According to a report in The Times of Oman, India’s plans for electric mobility, renewable energy, semiconductor manufacturing, modern defence equipment and advanced electronics “depend not only on access to technology and capital, but also on reliable supplies of the minerals needed to build them”.

Towards this goal, India has started developing a comprehensive critical minerals strategy.

India has signed at least 15 critical minerals-related agreements since January 2025, making the country one of the world's most active participants in the race to secure resources needed for the global energy transition.

India's National Critical Mineral Mission, approved in January 2025, aims to strengthen the entire critical minerals value chain from exploration and mining to processing, recycling and recovery. The programme, running from FY25 through FY31, envisages government expenditure of Rs 16,300 crore and to catalyse Rs 18,000 crore of investment by public sector undertakings.

These include 1,200 domestic exploration projects led by the Geological Survey of India, with plans to secure 26 foreign mining assets through PSUs and 24 through the private sector.

According to the report, India has also expanded the auction of critical and strategic mineral blocks to encourage exploration and private-sector participation.

In June this year, the Ministry of Mines reported that 56 of the 88 unique critical and strategic mineral blocks taken up for auction by the Central Government had been successfully auctioned, representing a success rate of more than 63 per cent. The auctions covered minerals important for energy, electronics, defence and advanced manufacturing.

Earlier this month, the fourth conference of mining ministers saw launch of the 9th tranche of auctions for critical and strategic mineral blocks, offering 20 mineral blocks across eight states.

The event also saw the launch of a third tranche of exploration licence auctions, comprising 11 exploration blocks across 6 states, unlocking the country’s untapped mineral potential, the statement from the Ministry of Mines said. The critical and strategic mineral block auction covered strategically important minerals such as rare earth elements, graphite, and vanadium.

--IANS

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