July 02, 2026 8:17 PM हिंदी

India donates Jan Aushadhi generic medicines and supplies to Nauru

India donates Jan Aushadhi generic medicines and supplies to Nauru

Canberra, July 2 (IANS) India on Thursday donated Jan Aushadhi generic medicines and medical supplies to Nauru, a tiny island country in Micronesia, northeast of Australia.

“India is proud to support Nauru with a donation of Jan Aushadhi generic medicines and medical supplies, reaffirming our commitment under the Forum for India-Pacific Island Cooperation (FIPIC) framework to strengthen cooperation in healthcare and areas of mutual interest in the Pacific,” the High Commission of India in Canberra wrote on X.

“This contribution reflects our enduring partnership and friendship with Nauru and emphasises India's steadfast commitment to the Global South, delivering affordable, quality public healthcare and advancing shared development through trusted and mutually beneficial partnerships,” it added.

India is a strong development partner for Nauru, and its assistance is well recognised in the island nation. India first proposed for Nauru’s independence in the UN in early 1960s that was supported by the then USSR. Hence, Nauru has special regard for India.

Last November, during a meeting with Nauru’s President, the Indian High Commissioner in Canberra had emphasised that New Delhi remains committed to supporting Nauru’s development journey and deepening cooperation across sectors.

India and Nauru had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of a Project - ‘Cycling for a stronger Nauru '- in August 2025.

The MoU of project ‘Cycling for a stronger Nauru- developing athletes and promoting health through cycling’ is being executed through a grant assistance extended by India, strengthening India-Nauru cooperation in the health sector.

India also gifted solar equipment and livelihood material to the people of Nauru last year, highlighting the development partnership between the countries.

"Barefoot College, on behalf of GoI, conducted hands-on training on the installation and maintenance of solar home-lighting systems, exemplifying the strong development partnership between India and Nauru,” the High Commission had written on X.

–IANS

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