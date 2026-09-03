September 04, 2026 12:12 AM हिंदी

India dispatches two more aircraft with relief assistance for Nepal, supporting flood-affected communities

India dispatches two more aircraft with relief assistance for Nepal, supporting flood-affected communities

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that India has dispatched two more aircraft with 21.5 tonnes of relief assistance for Nepal as the Himalayan nation was hit by devastating floods last week.

"India continues humanitarian assistance to Nepal. India dispatched two more aircrafts (C-130 Js) with 21.5 tonnes of relief assistance for Nepal, including forensic kits and medical supplies. The additional assistance will further strengthen ongoing relief and rescue efforts and support communities affected by the floods," the MEA said on social media platform X.

On Wednesday, a fifth Indian Air Force (IAF) plane landed in Nepal, carrying an 11-member rescue team with specialised equipment and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines.

According to MEA, the fresh tranche of relief material was handed over to the local government by Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava.

The aid supports the ongoing response to catastrophic flash floods that struck Nepal following a glacial collapse in Tibet on August 26.

Earlier on Wednesday, taking to social media platform X, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said, "The fifth Indian aircraft has departed for Nepal. It is carrying an 11-member rescue team with specialised equipment, and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines."

India has rushed more than 68 tonnes of emergency relief materials and specialised rescue teams to support Nepal following devastating flash floods.

Deliveries include blankets, sleeping bags, heavy-duty tarpaulins, plastic sheeting, and hygiene kits. The supplies also include essential medicines, food packets, solar lamps, water purification tablets, and portable generators.

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Wednesday called for stronger international attention to growing climate-related risks in the Himalayan region as the death toll from devastating floods in the Bhote Koshi river crossed 1,100.

Addressing the House of Representatives, PM Shah said Nepal must highlight more forcefully the disasters it is facing due to climate change.

Experts said an avalanche blocked the Lengde Khola, a tributary of the Bhote Koshi river near the Nepal-China border.

The accumulated water later breached the natural barrier, triggering a massive flood that swept downstream towards the Trishuli river and devastated settlements and infrastructure.

--IANS

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