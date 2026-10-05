India, Cyprus discuss advancing defence cooperation under strategic partnership

Nicosia, Oct 5 (IANS) India and Cyprus on Monday discussed advancing defence cooperation under the ongoing strategic partnership as High Commissioner Manish met Spyros Miltiades, Diplomatic Advisor to the Minister of Defence of Cyprus.

“High Commissioner Mr Manish met Mr Spyros Miltiades, Diplomatic Advisor to the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Cyprus, to discuss advancing defence cooperation under the India-Cyprus Strategic Partnership,” the High Commission of India in Cyprus stated on X.

“They exchanged views on taking forward the Roadmap for Bilateral Defence Cooperation 2026-31, including training and capacity building, defence industry partnerships, maritime security and search and rescue, and cooperation in cybersecurity and emerging technologies.

Both sides emphasised regular engagement and practical follow-up to strengthen the growing defence partnership,” it added.

Last week India and Cyprus held the first meeting of their Joint Maritime Committee (JMC) in Limassol, co-chaired by Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Venkatesapathy S, and Acting Permanent Secretary in the Shipping Deputy Ministry of Cyprus, Theodoulos Mesimeris.

"The first India-Cyprus Joint Maritime Committee (JMC) met under the 2017 bilateral Agreement on Merchant Shipping," the High Commission stated on X, calling it a new chapter in India-Cyprus maritime cooperation. The meeting was held on September 29.

India's High Commissioner to Cyprus had also joined the Indian delegation's engagements with Cypriot maritime authorities and industry from September 28 to October 1. The delegation included Deputy Director General, Directorate General of Maritime Administration, Deependra Singh Bisen.

The talks covered maritime education and training, investment opportunities in both sectors, the exchange of policies and strategies as best practices, and cooperation on matters of mutual interest at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

The delegation also met the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, leading shipping and maritime companies, the Cyprus Ports Authority and the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute, and visited the Port of Limassol.

"Opportunities explored included maritime services, shipping finance, ship repair and recycling, seafarer training and welfare, and green shipping," the High Commission stated.

Preparations were discussed for the forthcoming visit of the Shipping Deputy Minister of Cyprus to India with a maritime business delegation, and for a Maritime Business Forum planned in Mumbai in November 2026 to explore business partnerships and investment.

"The meeting forms part of the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan and reflects the shared commitment of Hon'ble Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi and H.E. President Mr Nikos Christodoulides to deepen bilateral cooperation," the High Commission added.

–IANS

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