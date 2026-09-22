September 22, 2026 8:30 PM हिंदी

India condemns Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan provinces, says it vitiates regional peace and security

India condemns Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan provinces, says it vitiates regional peace and security

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) India on Tuesday condemned fresh Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan's Kunar and Paktika provinces that resulted in civilian casualties, emphasising that such instances of aggression vitiates regional peace and security.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal offered condolences to the families of the deceased and expressed hope that those who have been injured in the attack recover soon. He reaffirmed India's strong and steadfast support for Afghanistan's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We strongly condemn the attacks from Pakistan, the airstrikes which were launched on Afghanistan in their Kunar and Paktita provinces. In this airstrikes, several civilians have been killed. We deeply offer our condolences on the precious lives lost. We also hope that those who have been injured in this attack, they recover well and they recover soon. Such instances of aggression against a sovereign neighbour is something that goes against the regional peace and security, it vitiates the regional peace and security," said Jaiswal.

"It is yet another occasion of aggression from the Pakistani side. We also reaffirm our strong support, steadfast support for Afghanistan for their independence, for their sovereignty, for their territorial integrity as also for the welfare and well-being of their people," he added.

The MEA's statement comes after Taliban authorities on Monday said that Pakistan airstrikes in Afghanistan's Kunar and Paktika provinces claimed three lives and injured four others.

On Monday, the Taliban's chief spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, condemned the Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan and warned that they would give an "appropriate response" to the attacks.

He claimed that one woman and two men were killed while two women and two men were injured in Pakistan's bombing in Kunar. He said that a local shop and a house were targetted in the airstrike in Paktika.

Mujahid accused Pakistani military leadership of launching strikes on Afghan territory to divert people's attention from security failures within their country.

"Crime and Aggression: Last night, the invading Pakistani army bombarded civilian areas of Afghanistan in Kunar and Paktika provinces. In Kunar, one woman and two men were martyred, and two women and two men were wounded; all of them are local civilian residents. In Paktika, one house and one local shop were bombed, with no casualties reported," Mujahid posted on X.

"We condemn this aggression and oppression and consider it a repetition of crimes. Pakistan's military establishment, in order to divert attention from its own internal security failures, has once again committed such a crime. Afghans will give an appropriate response to this aggression, God willing," he added.

--IANS

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