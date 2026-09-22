India desires positive, forward-looking ties with Bangladesh: MEA

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) India on Tuesday reiterated that it desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh and is ready to discuss all bilateral issues within the existing structured mechanisms.

"On the trajectory of the India-Bangladesh relationship, we have said this in the past as well, that India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh. And, we are ready to discuss all issues, bilateral issues, within the structured mechanisms that we have right now. So that is our intent," Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

Asked whether External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar would meet the Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and other members of his delegation on the sidelines of the ongoing UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Jaiswal said that he has no information on it yet.

"The question was whether the External Affairs Minister is going to have a meeting with the Bangladesh delegation at the UNGA. On that, I do not have any information, but I shall surely keep you updated if there are developments of this nature," he said while responding to a question.

EAM Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation for the High Level Week of the 81st UNGA session and is set to address the General Assembly on September 26, during which he will hold several plurilateral and bilateral meetings.

India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, has held a series of meetings with the Bangladeshi leadership this month. Last week, he met Mahdi Amin, Advisor to the Bangladesh Prime Minister, to discuss cooperation in education, technology and innovation.

"The meeting highlighted the enduring bonds between India and Bangladesh, rooted in strong people-to-people ties," the Indian High Commission said.

Trivedi also met Bangladesh's Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Rashiduzzaman Millat on improving air connectivity and air cargo capacity, and Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee. He separately held talks with Zahed Ur Rahman, Advisor for Policy and Strategy to the Bangladesh Prime Minister.

"Both dignitaries expressed optimism that the two vibrant democracies will continue to work together to enhance people-to-people relations," the High Commission said of the meeting with Rahman.

--IANS

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