PGTI Tour: Khalin Joshi fires career-low 61 to lead Bengaluru Open 2026

Bengaluru, Sep 22 (IANS) Khalin Joshi fired a career-low, bogey-free 11-under-61 to establish a four-shot lead after the opening round of the INR 1 crore Bengaluru Open 2026 at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Bengaluru golfer, competing at his home course, recorded an eagle on the par-five 11th and nine birdies during a flawless start to the tournament’s fifth edition. Joshi arrived in Bengaluru after winning last week’s Nava Raipur Open, his third PGTI title of the season. He began the week seventh in the Race to India Championship.

Local teenager Manoj S. also went bogey-free, making seven birdies in a seven-under 65 to occupy second place, four strokes behind Joshi. The 18-year-old is currently 31st in the season standings.

Delhi’s 23-year-old Shaurya Bhattacharya made eight birdies and two bogeys in a six-under 66 to take sole possession of third place. He entered the tournament ranked 17th in the season standings.

Bengaluru’s Mari Muthu R, Sri Lanka’s N. Thangaraja, current Race to India Championship leader Saptak Talwar of Greater Noida and former Asian Tour winner Himmat Singh Rai of Delhi shared fourth place at five-under 67.

The 41-year-old Mari Muthu mixed six birdies with one bogey, while Thangaraja, 45, made five birdies in a blemish-free round. Talwar, who will represent India at the Asian Games in Japan next week, recorded seven birdies and two bogeys.

Himmat endured a more eventful round, offsetting a bogey and a double bogey with eight birdies.

Six players shared eighth place at four-under 68: Gurugram’s Veer Ahlawat, Kolkata’s Sunit Chowrasia, South Africa’s Gerhardus Jacobus Pepler, Pune’s Gurki Shergill, Kapurthala’s Yuvraj Singh and Gurugram’s Saurav Rathi.

Ahlawat, the 2024 PGTI Rankings champion, began the week fourth in the Race to India Championship. Chowrasia recently earned promotion to the main tour after winning three consecutive PGTI NexGen events and topping the rankings.

Joshi was delighted to carry his winning form into his home event. “I’m very comfortable playing at my home course, and it is encouraging that the good form has continued from last week. I’m pleased with the way I played and handled myself today," he said.

Joshi had his girlfriend in the bag for the first time in a PGTI event. She had previously caddied for him on the Asian Development Tour and Asian Tour.

“She keeps the atmosphere light and has a calming influence on me,” Joshi said. “She is also a very good reader of greens. I asked for her help on two or three important putts, and she got every line right.” Although preferred lies were in effect, Joshi was delighted to register his career’s lowest score.

“I was nervous on the first tee, but hitting my opening drive out of the centre immediately settled me down. I’ve known this course since I was four, so once I got going, I felt comfortable," he said.

“My game was solid from tee to green. I hit several approaches close and holed some good putts. More than the score, I’m pleased with how composed I remained,” he added.

Returning home after nearly two months on the road has also provided Joshi with a relaxed environment.

“It is wonderful to be back, eat home-cooked food and spend time with my family and girlfriend,” he said. “It feels almost like a holiday, but I know it is only the first round. I’ll get some rest and prepare for tomorrow.”

The Bengaluru Open is the final tournament before the top 60 on the 2026 PGTI Order of Merit are confirmed. The players finishing inside the top 60 at the end of this event will retain their playing rights for the 2026-27 season and avoid the qualifying school beginning on October 2.

--IANS

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