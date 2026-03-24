March 24, 2026 10:52 PM हिंदी

India committed to South-South Cooperation for furthering science and technology collaboration

India committed to South-South Cooperation for furthering science and technology collaboration

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Secretary (South) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Neena Malhotra, on Tuesday, expressed India’s commitment to South-South Cooperation for furthering science and technology collaboration ranging from affordable healthcare to smart agriculture to water and marine resources management with Global South partners.

Malhotra adressed the ‘CSIR Capabilities Discovery Session’ with Ambassadors and High Commissioners of the Global South on Tuesday. The event was organised by the MEA in partnership with CSIR.

"Secretary (South), Dr. Neena Malhotra delivered the keynote address and highlighted India’s commitment to South-South Cooperation for furthering science and technology collaboration ranging from affordable healthcare to smart agriculture to water and marine resources management with Global South partners to develop and deploy affordable and scalable S&T solutions for a sustainable future," the MEA stated.

In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of the Global South charting new pathways. While inaugurating the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) at the Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi, he emphasised India’s role in voicing the concerns of the Global South on every global platform.

Recalling India’s G20 Presidency, he noted that the country placed the priorities of the Global South at the center of the global agenda. PM Modi highlighted India’s consistent efforts to ensure that innovations benefit not only its own citizens but also partner nations across the Commonwealth.

"Today, as the world is passing through an era of unprecedented change, it is also time to create new pathways for the Global South. India is strongly raising the concerns of the Global South on every global platform. During its G20 presidency, India placed the concerns of the Global South at the center of the global agenda. India’s constant effort is that whatever innovations we make, they should benefit the entire Global South and the Commonwealth countries. We are also building open-source tech platforms so that our partner countries in the Global South can develop systems similar to those in India," said PM Modi.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Consortium led by Aditya Birla Group acquires Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for USD 1.78 billion: Report

IPL 2026: Consortium led by Aditya Birla Group acquires RCB for USD 1.78 billion: Report

New Railways reforms focus on cargo, construction and passenger convenience

New Railways reforms focus on cargo, construction and passenger convenience

Apple Business platform to empower companies of all sizes launched

Apple Business platform to empower companies of all sizes launched

Delhi CM announces new think tank DITI, promises new drone, semiconductor policies​

Delhi CM announces think tank DITI, promises new drone, semiconductor policies​

Ektaa Kapoor locks in the sequel to ‘The Sabarmati Report’

Ektaa Kapoor locks in the sequel to ‘The Sabarmati Report’

Aizawl FC mount a stunning second-half comeback to triumph over Chanmari FC in the Mizo Derby of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Tuesday. Photo credit: AIFF

IFL 2025-26: Aizawl FC mount a stunning second-half comeback to triumph in Mizo Derby

Coach Masooduzzafar Amin praises Uttar Pradesh Government for appointing Rinku Singh as regional sports officer. Photo credit: IANS

Coach praises UP Govt for appointing Rinku Singh as regional sports officer

'Sponsoring terror, crushing rights in PoJK': Kashmiri activist Javed Beigh red-flags Pakistan's nefarious record (IANS Exclusive)

'Sponsoring terror, crushing rights in PoJK': Kashmiri activist Javed Beigh red-flags Pakistan's nefarious record (IANS Exclusive)

Pole vaulter Baranica Elangovan raises bar to 4.22m, enters record books on Day One of the on the opening day of the first edition of the National Indoor Athletics Championships at Indoor Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Photo credit: AFI

National Indoor Athletics: Pole vaulter Baranica Elangovan raises bar to 4.22m, enters record books

Northeast India emerges as key pillar in India-Japan mutually beneficial partnership

Northeast India emerges as key pillar in India-Japan mutually beneficial partnership