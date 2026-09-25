India clocks 6 per cent rise in FDI at $19.81 bn during April-June

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into India recorded a 6 per cent increase to $19.81 billion in the April-June quarter of the current financial year compared to the corresponding figure of $18.62 billion in the same quarter of 2025-26 despite the global uncertainties, according to figures compiled by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The month-wise figures show that FDI inflows nearly doubled in April this year to 12.1 billion from $6.6 billion in the same month of the previous year, after which they declined in May to $2.8 billion before picking up some momentum at $4.91 billion in June.

Japan emerged as the highest investor during the first quarter of the current financial year with FDI to the tune of $5.71 billion, followed by Singapore at $5.22 billion, Mauritius ($2.31 billion), the Netherlands ($1.38 billion), the US ($1.34 billion), and the UAE ($868 million).

FDI from the US declined by over 76 per cent to $1.34 billion in April-June 2026-27 from $5.61 billion in the same period of the previous financial year, while inflows from the UAE dropped $868 million compared with $1 billion in the first quarter of 2025-26.

The main sectors that have attracted healthy inflows include services ($7.04 billion), computer software and hardware ($2.84 billion), trading ($1.92 billion), non-conventional energy ($1.24 billion), and auto ($622 million).

Total FDI, including equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, increased about 22 per cent to $30.65 billion during April-June 2026-27.

Tamil Nadu led among the Indian states, attracting as much as $5.95 billion in FDI during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, with Maharashtra coming in the second position as receipts touched $4.22 billion, followed by Delhi ($2.67 billion), Karnataka ($2.11 billion), and Gujarat ($1.3 billion), which made up the rest of the top five in the FDI list.

--IANS

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