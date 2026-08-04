India, China have taken steps to improve people-to-people ties: MEA

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday that India and China have taken several steps to improve ties between the people of both nations, including the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and the re-establishment of civil aviation connectivity.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed confidence that these measures will further strengthen the positive ties between India and China.

"Discussions between the two countries are ongoing and the talks are moving in a positive direction. Several steps have been taken to improve relations between the people of both countries. You may have seen the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Civil aviation connectivity has also been re-established between the two countries, along with many other such measures. We believe these steps will further strengthen the positive relationship between the two countries," said Jaiswal.

The MEA spokesperson was responding to a question on concerns raised by the Indian diaspora regarding the rise in abusive content against Indians and Indian culture on Chinese social media platforms. Members of the Indian community had reportedly highlighted the issue during an 'open forum' hosted by the Indian Embassy in Beijing.

Last month, during his official visit to China, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had met China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties. The two sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas.

“Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met H.E. Ms Hua Chunying, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China. They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations. They discussed means of advancing the vision of the two leaders that India and China are partners and development opportunities for each other, including through mutually beneficial outcomes across trade and economic ties, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. Both sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas,” the Embassy of India in China stated on X.

Misri also held a meeting with Communist Party of China's (CPC) Central Party School's Vice President Li Wentang and discussed opportunities for future cooperation and exchanges.

--IANS

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