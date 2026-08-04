Coventry City sign goalkeeper Carl Rushworth on a permanent deal from Brighton

Coventry, Aug 4 (IANS) Carl Rushworth has completed a permanent return to Coventry City from Brighton & Hove Albion, signing a long-term contract with the newly promoted Premier League club for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper returns to the Coventry Building Society Arena after playing a pivotal role in the club's successful promotion campaign last season during a loan spell from Brighton.

Rushworth enjoyed an outstanding campaign as Coventry secured the Championship title and a return to the Premier League after a 25-year absence. The England Under-21 international featured in all 46 league matches, keeping 17 clean sheets to claim the Championship Golden Glove Award.

His consistent performances established him as one of the division's standout goalkeepers while also making him a firm favourite among the Coventry supporters.

Speaking after completing his permanent switch, Rushworth said he was delighted to return to a club where he felt at home.

"I'm really happy. There are so many emotions that I've got. There's excitement, and I can finally relax knowing it's done and that I'm back with the boys and at a club I loved being at," Rushworth said in an official statement.

"I'm excited to have this new challenge in the Premier League and to be able to call this place home is a big thing I've been looking forward to. To see the love from the fans and know I can now get back to playing in front of them is really exciting."

The goalkeeper added that he is eager to experience Coventry's first Premier League home match in a quarter of a century.

"I can't wait to experience the atmosphere at our first home game after 25 years of waiting to play in the Premier League. It's going to be unbelievable. There are too many feelings to put into words, but I'm ready for the next chapter," he added. Coventry head coach Frank Lampard welcomed the signing, describing Rushworth as a key figure in the club's promotion success.

"It's great to have Carl back with us permanently. He's a top professional, a great character, and he had a huge impact on the team to help us get promoted last season. I'm looking forward to working with him again and welcoming him back into the group," Lampard said.

--IANS

sds/bsk/