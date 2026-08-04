Sports Minister Mandaviya felicitates CWG 2026 medallists in boxing, judo and para-athletics; calls on athletes to mentor the next generation

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, on Tuesday felicitated Indian athletes who returned from the Commonwealth Games 2026 after delivering historic performances in boxing, judo and para-athletics.

Congratulating the champions, Dr. Mandaviya urged them to extend their contribution to Indian sport beyond their competitive careers by mentoring and inspiring the next generation of athletes.

The felicitation ceremony brought together members of the Indian boxing contingent, which topped the boxing medal tally with an impressive haul of 10 medals, including seven gold and three silver.

The Union Sports Minister also honoured the judo contingent, which scripted India’s best-ever Commonwealth Games campaign in the discipline by securing four medals, including two historic golds, and the para-athletics contingent, whose outstanding performances in Glasgow marked a watershed moment for Indian para sport.

The medal winners were presented cash awards of Rs 30 lakh for gold, Rs 20 lakh for silver and Rs 10 lakh for bronze.

Interacting with the athletes, Dr. Mandaviya asked the athletes to think beyond their playing careers and become contributors to the next generation of Indian sport. With the revamped Khelo India scheme now backed by a Rs 36,000-crore investment, he encouraged the athletes to consider establishing sports academies and nurturing young talent after retirement.

“Let us not just win a Commonwealth Games medal with the aim to bag a government job. I urge all of you to run sports academies once you retire from your active career,” Dr Mandaviya said, adding that the athletes’ mission should be “India first.”

“While you were playing for the gold in Glasgow, we launched the expanded Khelo India scheme by investing a total of Rs. 36000 Crore, which will take care of greater continued investment in the growth of Indian sports in the coming years,” he added.

Looking ahead to the Asian Games 2026, Dr. Mandaviya urged the athletes to maintain the momentum from their Commonwealth Games campaign. “I want all of you to use this morale boost to win more gold medals at the 2026 Asian Games. Those who have won silver and bronze must strive for gold, while those who have won gold must sustain this level of excellence,” the Hon’ble Minister said.

The Union Minister also urged the athletes to never forget the contribution of their coaches. “None of you should ever forget the contribution of your coaches. It is a symbol of true dedication, and the guidance of a Guru takes you a long way in life,” Dr. Mandaviya added.

India’s boxing contingent returned from Glasgow with seven gold and three silver medals, with the seven gold medals coming from Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg) and Ankush Panghal (80kg). The three silver medallists were Jadumani Singh (55kg), Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and Narender Berwal (90+kg). The seven gold medals also marked the best-ever performance by Indian women boxers at the Commonwealth Games.

Indian judo also received special recognition after producing its best-ever Commonwealth Games performance.

India participated in 12 judo events in Glasgow and won four medals — two gold, one silver and one bronze, compared to three medals, with no gold, in 2022. The breakthrough was led by Khelo India athletes Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh, who created history by winning India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medals in judo. Asmita became the first Indian woman judoka to win Commonwealth Games gold, while Harsh became the first Indian male judoka to achieve the feat.

The medal-winning athletes across all sports benefited from government support through the Khelo India, TOPS and Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) programmes, national camps at SAI NCOEs, international competition exposure, equipment and training support.

--IANS

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