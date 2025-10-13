India, Canada ready to elevate ties, both nations understand its strategic importance: Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand said on Monday that the governments of India and Canada agree on importance of elevating the relationship further. Anand said that she and the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will be discussing the India-Canada joint statement, which she called 'comprehensive and all encompassing'.

In her opening remarks during her meeting with EAM Jaishankar, Anita Anand recalled that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was pleased to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G7 Summit in Kananaskis.

Anita Anand said, "I want to suggest that the cooperation that we have seen from your side and certainly very welcome and today we'll be discussing the India-Canada joint statement which is comprehensive and covers a number of issues that will allow us to continue the work to elevate the bilateral relationship. I appreciate the words you spoke relating to the security dialogue which while we elevate the relationship in areas of critical minerals, energy, AI and climate to name a few will continue. The meeting that our officials had relating to security and law enforcement just a few weeks ago here was very productive and that dialogue will continue. Both of our governments agree on the importance of those dialogues."

"Both of our governments agree on the importance of elevating the relationship going further. So, this joint statement will discuss our mutual plans for re-engagement. It will inform Canadians and Indians alike that we are collectively committed to advancing this relationship now and in the long term particularly when it comes to our mutual priorities in the Indo-Pacific," she added.

She thanked EAM Jaishankar for the warm welcome that her delegation received in New Delhi.

She said, "Thank you so much for the warm welcome we've received this morning. We are so grateful to be able to further the Canada-India relationship with you here in New Delhi today. I want to first and foremost extend my appreciation to you for the conversation that you and I have had since I was appointed as Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs on May 13th. Equally, Prime Minister Carney was pleased to welcome Prime Minister Modi to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, where they had a productive bilateral engagement which very much informs the conversation that we are having here today."

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar noted that the ties between India and Canada have been steadily progressing over the past few months and the two nations are working to restore and reinvigorate the mechanisms necessary to advance the partnership.

In his opening remarks during his meeting with Anand, EAM Jaishankar recalled the recent engagements between India and Canada, including meetings between National Security Advisers and trade ministers. He stated that India and Canada has prepared an ambitious roadmap to advance cooperation in various sectors, including science and technology, civil nuclear collaboration, AI, trade and agriculture.

He said, "I'm pleased to welcome you to India on your first official visit as Canada's new foreign minister. Our meeting today continues the constructive conversations that we have been having since our telephone call on the 26th of May. India-Canada bilateral relations have been steadily progressing in the last few months. We are working to restore and reinvigorate the mechanisms necessary to advance our partnership. As Prime Minister Modi noted during his meeting with Prime Minister Carney in Kananaskis, India's approach is to move forward with a positive mindset. This morning you have met the Prime Minister. You have heard from him personally about our vision of cooperation and how best to realize it."

"I should also take note to the fact that our national security advisers and their teams had a productive meeting on the 18th of September in New Delhi which was an important first step towards enhancing our security cooperation. Our foreign ministries at the level of secretary of deputy minister also met on the 19th of September to review the overall relationship. Our trade ministers spoke recently actually on the 11th of October. So, when we look at Canada, we see a complimentary economy, we see another open society, we see diversity and pluralism and we believe that that is the basis for a close sustainable and long-term cooperative framework," he added.

During her visit to India, Anand will also visit Mumbai to engage with Canadian and Indian firms focused on investment, job creation, and economic opportunity across both nations.

The visit comes months after PM Modi met his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney in June on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, for a crucial bilateral meeting aimed at reviving strained relations.

This renewed engagement was followed by the appointments of new High Commissioners -- Christopher Cooter as Canada's envoy to New Delhi, and Dinesh K Patnaik as India's High Commissioner to Ottawa. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said that the two leaders had a "very positive and constructive meeting" and agreed on "calibrated steps to bring stability back to the relationship".

Following her India visit, Anand will travel to Singapore to meet Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to "further strengthen Canada's cooperation with one of its most important partners in Southeast Asia," the Canadian government said in an official statement.

In the final leg of her visit, Anand will travel China to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi and continue discussions on the Canada-China Strategic Partnership, marking 55 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

