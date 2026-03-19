India buying LPG from US too in bid to plug gap in Middle East imports

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Amid concerns over LPG shortage, the government on Thursday said that India is diversifying LPG procurement and buying liquefied petroleum gas from the US as well to plug the supply chain disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

Addressing the daily briefing, Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry's Joint Secretary, Marketing and Oil refinery, Sujata Sharma, said: "Due to the ongoing war, the situation remains a matter of concern. However, there is no dry-out reported at any LPG distributorship. Online bookings have further increased to 94 per cent..."

Alongside this, about 83 per cent of refill deliveries are being carried out through delivery authentication codes.

"There has been a decline in panic booking, and yesterday, approximately 57 lakh refill bookings were received. LPG cylinder delivery is proceeding normally," Sharma said.

She further added that the crude oil situation and refinery operations remain normal in the country.

"Domestic PNG and CNG are being supplied 100 per cent. We request users to shift from LPG to PNG. In the last three days, more than 5,600 LPG users have shifted to PNG," she pointed out.

Further stating that anything that impacts the Middle East will impact India, Sharma said that India has diversified its oil and gas imports from sources other than the Middle East following the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz through which 20 per cent of the world’s oil and gas exports transit. As much as 70 per cent of the country’s oil imports are now coming from countries outside the Gulf. These include the US, Russia, and African countries such as Nigeria.

She said that the government wrote another letter to all states, requesting them to take all necessary steps to prevent black marketing and hoarding, and on Wednesday, 6,000 raids were carried out against black marketers.

"1,100 raids were conducted in UP, and 1,000 cylinders were seized.1,632 raids were conducted in MP, and 2,300 cylinders were seized."

The Centre has requested all state governments to take all necessary steps to prevent black marketing and hoarding, and to take action under the law wherever violations are found.

Citing the information received from state governments, Sharma said that control rooms have been set up in approximately 31 states and Union Territories. Additionally, district-level monitoring committees have also been established in about 25 states and union territories.

Meanwhile, Special Secretary, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, said that all Indian-flagged vessels and seafarers remain safe.

"There are 22 vessels in the West of the Strait of Hormuz. In the last 24 hours, over 16 Indian seafarers have returned to India after completion of their sign-off formalities. The ministry is closely tracking shipping movements and the evolving situation in West Asia."

--IANS

sps/vd