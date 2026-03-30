India, Brunei discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Bandar Seri Begawan, March 30 (IANS) Indian High Commissioner to Brunei Ramu Abbagani held a meeting with Brunei's Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Dato Seri Setia Haji Nazmi ​Mohamad on Monday, discussing efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian High Commission in Brunei said, "High Commissioner paid a courtesy call on Dato Seri Setia Haji Nazmi ​Mohamad, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, strengthening efforts in bilateral cooperation."

On March 27, Ramu Abbagani and his wife attended the Hari Raya tea hosted by the Deputy Minister at the Brunei Prime Minister's Office, Dato Seri Paduka Awang Mohd Riza.

"High Commissioner and spouse attended the Hari Raya tea hosted by Hon'ble Dato Seri Paduka Awang Mohd Riza, Deputy Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office. Warm Hari Raya Aidilfitri greetings and appreciation for the gracious hospitality," Indian High Commission in Brunei posted on X.

On March 16, Ramu Abbagani held a meeting with Permanent Secretary (Economy, Trade and Industry) of Brunei's Ministry of Finance and Economy, Hajah May Fa’ezah binti Haji Ahmad Ariffin and discussed strengthening economic and trade cooperation.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Brunei stated, "High Commissioner met with Dr Hajah May Fa’ezah binti Haji Ahmad Ariffin, Permanent Secretary (Economy, Trade and Industry) of the Ministry of Finance and Economy, to exchange views on strengthening bilateral economic and trade cooperation."

On March 4, Ramu Abbagani met the Permanent Secretary of Culture, Pg Hj Mohd Hasnan Pg Hj Ali Hassan, discussing ways to strengthen cultural cooperation.

"High Commissioner paid a courtesy call on the Permanent Secretary of Culture, Pg Hj Mohd Hasnan Pg Hj Ali Hassan to discuss avenues for strengthening cultural cooperation and deepening bilateral ties. Looking forward to meaningful initiatives that celebrate our shared values and vibrant traditions," the Indian High Commission in Brunei posted on X.

Diplomatic ties between India and Brunei were established in 1984. The strong relationship between the two countries is based on their strong traditional and cultural linkages and common membership of the United Nations (UN), Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Commonwealth and ASEAN, etc, according to the Indian High Commission in Brunei.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Brunei at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah in September 2024. The visit coincided with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.

--IANS

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