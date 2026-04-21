Shakti Anand wishes ‘favourite person’ Sai Deodhar: Happiest Birthday Chotuuu

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Television actor Shakti Anand has penned an adorable birthday message for his “chotu” and wife Sai Deodhar, whom he tagged as his “favorite person and best friend.”

Sharing a gamut of fun and memorable moments with his wife Sai, Shakti shared on Instagram that every year with her “feels like a blessing.”

“Happy Birthday my favorite person and best friend...Every year with you feels like a blessing....Happiest Birthday Chotuuu #ShaktiAnand #SaiDeodhar #Birthday #ForeverLove #Partner,” Shakti, who married Sai in 2005, wrote as the caption.

Shakti and his wife Sai, who welcomed their daughter in 2011, participated in the first season of the celebrity dance show Nach Baliye.

The 50-year-old actor has showcased his acting prowess in shows Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, SuperCops vs Supervillains.

The actor, who was seen as Lord Shiv in Gangaa and as Emperor Balakumara in popular Tenali Rama, first received an offer to act in the television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi while he was working as a medical examiner in Delhi. He played a blind boy in telefilm Nayan Jyoti.

He was last seen playing Amber Singh, in the show Channa Mereya. Since July 2025, he reprised his role of Advocate Hemant Virani in the spiritual sequel of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Shakti is currently working on the show Mahadev & Sons, which traces the story of Mahadev, a man of principle, who runs a strict household as the head of his family. However, his children rebel, and a generational clash ensues.

Meanwhile, Sai is best known for portraying Flight Lieutenant Monica Singh Kochar in Saara Akaash, Ananya Sachdev Samarth in Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, and Kasturi Singh in Udaan.

She was most recently seen in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired till 2025, also stars names such as Hitesh Bharadwaj, Vaibhavi Hankare, Param Singh, Sanam Johar, Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh.

--IANS

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