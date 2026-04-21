Sheeba Chadha: Cannot believe I got to work with Timothy Spall

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Sheeba Chadha shared a picture with British star Timothy Spall and penned that she cannot believe she got to work with the actor, who is known for his performance in films such as Home Sweet Home, Life is Sweet and Secrets & Lies.

Sheeba took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images with Spall, including a letter message penned by him, which mentioned: “Dearest Sheeba. It has been a delight to work with you in this unique and challenging Hamlet!” and hopes to “cross paths” with her again in the “future.”

She wrote: “Spoils of #Hamlet His humongousness as a Performer His Rigour His Artistic integrity His Kindness His Generosity Cannot believe I got to work with #timothyspall.”

Sheeba and Spall worked in the 2025 film adaptation of Hamlet directed by Aneil Karia. The actress essayed Gertrude, while the British star played Polonius.

Talking about the British star, Spall rose to prominence for his collaborations with director Mike Leigh, acting in six of his films: Home Sweet Home, Life is Sweet, Secrets & Lies, Topsy-Turvy, All or Nothing, and Mr. Turner.

Spall has acted in films such as Hamlet, Still Crazy, Nicholas Nickleby, The Last Samurai, Enchanted, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, The Damned United, The King's Speech, Ginger and Rosa, Denial, The Party, and Spencer.

He voiced Nick the rat in Chicken Run, and portrayed Peter Pettigrew (Wormtail) in five Harry Potter film series films, from Prisoner of Azkaban to Deathly Hallows – Part 1.

Talking about the 52-year-old actress, Sheeba has acted as a character actor in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Parzania, Delhi 6, Luck by Chance and Talaash. She played the role of Nirmala, a sex worker, in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. She received wide acclaim for her quirky portrayal of Nain Tara Tiwary (Buaji) in Sharat Katariya’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Her early appearance on television was in Love Marriage, after which she made a comeback in Kasturi. This was followed by popular series such as Na Aana Is Des Laado, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kahani Saat Pheron Ki, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Lakhon Mein Ek. She later joined the cast of the popular television series Hitler Didi.

--IANS

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