11 injured in violent clash at Moers Gurdwara in Germany over polls

Berlin, April 21 (IANS) At least 11 people were injured after a violent clash broke out inside a gurdwara in the Duisburg area in the German city of Moers, prompting a major police response and the deployment of special tactical units, according to German media reports.

The incident reportedly involved around 40 individuals and escalated rapidly into a physical confrontation inside the religious premises.

Visuals circulating on social media, claimed to be from inside the gurdwara, show members of two groups engaging in a violent altercation. Reports indicate that sharp weapons, including knives and kirpans, were used during the clash. Some accounts also suggest that pepper spray was deployed and a firearm was discharged inside the premises, although authorities are still verifying these claims.

German newspaper Bild reported that the exact cause of the confrontation is under investigation, but preliminary findings suggest the violence may be linked to disputes over the election of a new gurdwara management board.

These internal disagreements are also believed to involve control over gurdwara funds, with rival groups allegedly contesting authority and financial management.

A 56-year-old witness told Bild, “This must have been planned. Shortly before the service began, the attackers suddenly had pepper spray and sprayed their opponents. Then one of them fired a pistol. And I also saw knives.” The witness added that tensions had been building for some time, largely connected to leadership and control issues within the management committee.

Another witness stated that during the attack, panic spread inside the gurdwara, forcing many people to flee the premises. “It could have ended much worse. Fortunately, no one’s life is in danger,” the witness said.

Emergency services treated the injured at the scene, while police confirmed that at least one suspect was detained. Investigators from the criminal department are currently working to establish the sequence of events and identify all those involved in the violence.

Authorities also said that the firearm used in the incident has not yet been recovered. However, initial forensic findings suggest it may have been a blank-firing weapon, based on shell casings found at the site. The investigation is ongoing.

--IANS

rs/rad