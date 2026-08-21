India, Brazil sign ICT MoU to deepen digital, telecom cooperation

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) India and Brazil have signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen cooperation in telecommunications and information and communications technologies (ICTs) on the sidelines of the BRICS ICT Track Meeting, the Department of Telecommunications said on Friday.

The agreement will advance digital innovation, strengthen digital infrastructure and foster cooperation in emerging technologies, the Department of Telecommunications said in an X post.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Communications Ministers Meeting in Pune by Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and H.E. Mr. Frederico de Siqueira Filho, Minister of Communications, Brazil.

With the caption, "Strengthening India-Brazil cooperation in the digital and telecom space", Scindia said in an X post that the MoU would deepen bilateral collaboration on "universal connectivity, cybersecurity, digital public infrastructure, emerging technologies, capacity building and exchange of best practices".

He called the agreement a strong step forward in bolstering India-Brazil collaboration for a secure and inclusive digital future.

The event drew government officials, industry leaders, academia, startups and research institutions from across BRICS member countries. The Forum, institutionalised at the 7th BRICS Communications Ministers’ Meeting hosted by India in 2021, is the multi-stakeholder platform of the BRICS ICT Track.

The first thematic panel discussion at the event focused on cybersecurity and Trustworthy ICTs, including Child Online Protection, and addressed the security and trust dimension of digital transformation.

BRICS Ministers have consistently emphasised the need for a balanced and holistic approach in these areas to advance digital development alongside safeguards for privacy, public interest and the protection of vulnerable users.

The second thematic discussion focused on Sustainable and Resilient Digital and ICT Ecosystems, addressed universal, meaningful and affordable connectivity, energy-efficient and climate-resilient infrastructure, and the role of emerging approaches including satellite and non-terrestrial systems.

—IANS

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