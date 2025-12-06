‘INDIA Bloc strong, stable and fully united in TN’: Congress on backchannel talks with Vijay

Chennai, Dec. 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Congress chief K. Selvaperunthagai on Saturday reiterated that the INDIA Bloc in Tamil Nadu remains “strong, stable and fully united,” dismissing speculations about backchannel political engagements involving senior Congress functionaries and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai after paying tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary, Selvaperunthagai said he had no information about any purported meeting between All India Professionals Congress chairman Praveen Chakravarty and actor-politician Vijay.

“I have not received any communication from the national leadership regarding such a meeting. As far as the TNCC is concerned, we are only holding talks with our alliance partner, the DMK. There are deliberate attempts to create confusion within the alliance, but the INDIA Bloc continues to remain strong,” he asserted.

He emphasised that the party’s focus is firmly on alliance negotiations ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

“Our national leadership has constituted a five-member seat-sharing committee to initiate formal discussions with the DMK. The committee has already held its first courtesy meeting with DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin,” he said.

According to Selvaperunthagai, the initial discussions were positive, with Stalin conveying his satisfaction over the progress.

“The Chief Minister has said that the DMK will soon form its own committee, after which detailed talks on seat-sharing will begin,” he added, underlining that the Congress is confident about a smooth and coordinated process within the alliance framework.

When asked if disciplinary action would be taken against Chakravarty should the meeting with Vijay be confirmed, he maintained that only the Congress high command was empowered to decide on such matters.

“It is for the national leadership to take a call. As state Congress president, I have so far received no instructions or communication on this issue,” he reaffirmed.

Dispelling rumours of rifts or parallel negotiations, Selvaperunthagai insisted that the INDIA Bloc partners were aligned both politically and strategically.

“Efforts to sow discord will not succeed,” he said, adding that the Congress remained focused on strengthening the alliance to present a united front in Tamil Nadu.

With election preparations gaining momentum, his remarks aim to project clarity and cohesion amid heightened political speculation in the state.

--IANS

aal/dan