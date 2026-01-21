India and Spain must pool resources and capabilities to fight terrorism: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday stated that India and Spain must pool their resources and capabilities to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations as both countries have a shared position on countering the menace, which remains a common threat to global peace and stability.

President Murmu made these remarks as Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Jose Manuel Albares called on her at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. She also stated that India and Spain must work together on multilateral platforms like the United Nations and G20 to further their shared goals of peace, prosperity and stability across the world.

President Murmu said that India and Spain will mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year by celebrating the 'India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence', according to a statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan following the meeting.

Highlighting the economic ties between two nations, President Murmu stated that India and Spain have a steadily growing economic relationship, with increasing trade and investment. She noted that Spain’s strengths in engineering, railways, renewable energy, urban services, and defence aerospace complement India’s development priorities. She expressed confidence that trade ties between India and Spain will be strengthened with the signing of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and European Union.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain Mr Jose Manuel Albares called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President expressed happiness at the launch of the 'India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence', which will showcase the strong cultural bonds and people-to-people affinity, tourism avenues, and deepening technological collaborations between India and Spain," President's Secretariat posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Jose Manuel Albares held a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and discussed bilateral cooperation and global affairs. EAM Jaishankar expressed gratitude to Spain for its support for deepening ties between India and European Union in various sectors.

"Held wide-ranging discussions this morning with FM Jose Manuel Albares of Spain on our bilateral cooperation and world affairs. Spoke about trade, investments, defence, technology, education and people to people ties. Reaffirmed our strong political dialogue," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

"Thank Spain for it’s support for deeper India - EU ties across different domains. Also welcome Spain joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative," he added.

Jose Manuel Albares called India a "global actor and key partner for Spain." Albares said that he and EAM Jaishankar agreed to strengthen ties in various sectors like tourism, culture and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In a post on X, Albares stated, "Spain and India strengthen our bilateral relations and cooperation. Today in New Delhi, with my counterpart S Jaishankar, we agreed to continue advancing in areas such as tourism, culture, AI and to defend multilateralism. India is a global actor and a key partner for Spain."

"I appreciate the condolences and solidarity that my Indian counterpart S Jaishankar has conveyed to me at this painful time for Spain," he added.

