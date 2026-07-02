India and Slovenia discuss steps to elevate ties to mutually beneficial partnership

Ljubljana, July 2 (IANS) The Ambassador of India to Slovenia, Amit Narang, called on Tone Kajzer, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, and held a wide range of discussions on ongoing bilateral cooperation.

"Ambassador Amit Narang was honoured to call on H.E. Tone Kajzer, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, yesterday at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia. The Ambassador handed over a personal letter of congratulations from the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to the Minister," the Embassy of India in Ljubljana wrote on X.

"Productive and wide-ranging discussions focused on specific steps to elevate the warm and friendly ties between India and Slovenia into a mutually beneficial partnership for the future," it added.

Last month, Ambassador Sibi George, Secretary (West), represented India at the National Day celebrations of the Republic of Slovenia at the country's Embassy in New Delhi.

“Secretary (West) Ambassador Sibi George represented India at the National Day celebrations of the Republic of Slovenia. He reaffirmed the commitment to the longstanding India-Slovenia partnership and further strengthening cooperation in new areas of mutual interest. He also appreciated Slovenia's steadfast support to India in the fight against cross-border terrorism,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote on X.

Earlier last month, EAM Jaishankar congratulated Tone Kajzer on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Slovenia and expressed his desire to work together.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Congratulations to Tone Kajzer on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Republic of Slovenia. Looking forward to work together."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May congratulated Janez Jansa on his election as Slovenia's Prime Minister and expressed readiness to work closely with him to further strengthen bilateral ties.

"Heartiest congratulations to Mr. Janez Jansa on his election as the Prime Minister of Slovenia. I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen our bilateral ties for the shared prosperity and mutual benefit of our people," PM Modi posted on X.

–IANS

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