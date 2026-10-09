India and Qatar review multifaceted strategic partnership

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) India and Qatar on Friday reviewed the multifaceted Strategic Partnership and explored ways to further strengthen bilateral ties during the Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held in New Delhi.

“Ms. Sripriya Ranganathan co-chaired the 6th Foreign Office Consultations between India and Qatar in New Delhi with Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar, H.E. Dr. Ahmad Hassen Al Hammadi,” the MEA stated on X.

“Both sides reviewed the multifaceted Strategic Partnership, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, security, consular affairs, education and cultural cooperation, and explored ways to further strengthen bilateral ties. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest,” it added.

India’s Ambassador to Qatar, K Srikar Reddy, was also present during the discussion.

Last month, Ambassador Reddy met a senior Qatari Foreign Affairs Ministry official to exchange views on bilateral relations and discuss ways to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

"Dr. K. Srikar Reddy, Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar, met with the Director of Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar. They exchanged views on India-Qatar bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen the close and multifaceted partnership between India and Qatar, including areas of mutual interest," the Indian Embassy in Qatar said in a post on X.

On September 10, Reddy presented a copy of the Letter of Credentials to Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and discussed ways to further deepen and enhance the strategic partnership between both countries.

"Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar, Dr K Srikar Reddy, called on H.E. Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and presented the copy of the Letter of Credentials. Ambassador conveyed the greetings of the leadership of India, and they exchanged views on India-Qatar relations and ways to further deepen and enhance the strategic partnership," the Indian Embassy said on X.

Ambassador Reddy arrived in Doha on September 5 and was received by Charge d'Affaires Sandeep Kumar and Ibrahim Yousuf Fakhro, Director of the Qatari Protocol Department.

–IANS

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