India and Malaysia reaffirm commitment to strengthen long-term cooperation

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The 12th Meeting of the India–Malaysia Joint Sub-Committee on Defence Science, Technology and Industry Cooperation was held on Friday in New Delhi, where both countries reaffirmed their commitment to long-term cooperation and strengthening defence industrial ties.

"The 12th Meeting of the India–Malaysia Joint Sub-Committee on Defence Science, Technology and Industry Cooperation was held on 3 July 2026 in New Delhi. The meeting was co-chaired by Dr. Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Joint Secretary (Naval Systems), Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, from the Indian side, and Mr. Mohd Nizam Bin Mohd Khir, Undersecretary, Defence Industry Division, Ministry of Defence, from the Malaysian side," the Department of Defence Production of India wrote on X.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to long-term cooperation and strengthening defence industrial ties between the two countries," it added.

On Wednesday, the Indian Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy held discussions focused on strengthening bilateral engagements, enhancing maritime cooperation and collaborative pursuit towards maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The discussions were held during the 11th edition of the Indian Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy Staff Talks that concluded in New Delhi.

"11th Edition of Indian Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy Staff Talks were successfully concluded on 01 Jul 26 at New Delhi, India," the spokesperson for the Indian Navy posted on X.

"Co-chaired by RAdm Srinivas Maddula, ACNS (FCI) and RAdm Dato’ Pahlawan Mohd Fadzli Kamal bin Mohd Mohaldin, Assistant Chief of Staff (Ops & Trg), Royal Malaysian Navy, the talks focused on strengthening bilateral engagements, enhancing maritime cooperation and collaborative pursuit towards Maritime Security in the IOR," it added.

The defence ties between India and Malaysia have steadily grown over the years. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation signed in 1993 is the cornerstone of defence relations between the two countries, which allows for widening the scope of existing bilateral cooperation to include joint ventures, joint development projects, procurement, logistics, maintenance support and training.

–IANS

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