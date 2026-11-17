Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) Veteran actor George Lazenby has extended a warm welcome to Hollywood star Robert Pattinson for stepping into "the most exclusive club in the world".

Robert was announced as the next James Bond on Monday after a competitive casting process with Amazon MGM Studios.

George Lazenby, who replaced Sir Sean Connery as the face of the superspy franchise for 1969 movie ‘On Her Majesty's Secret Service’, has given some advice to Pattinson.

George took to his Instagram, and shared a video, in which he gave a word of advice to the actor. He said, “I hear they've announced the new James Bond. Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world. But remember to enjoy yourself. Let's see if you'll have 'this never happened to the other fella' moment. All the best mate, George”.

Robert, 40, takes over from Daniel Craig, who left the franchise after the release of ‘No Time To Die’ in 2021.

Robert will lead the cast of the movie currently titled ‘Bond 26’, which will be helmed by Denis Villeneuve, who is known for his work on ‘Dune’ with a script written by ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight.

Robert is the 8th actor to take on the role of the legendary Agent 007. The official handle of the franchise took to their X, formerly Twitter, and made the announcement. They shared a picture of the actor holding a gun in the signature pose of the iconic character. They wrote, “Robert Pattinson is James Bond”.

James Bond has left an indelible footprint on global cinema. It was created by British author Ian Fleming. The MI6 secret agent made his cinematic debut with Dr. No in 1962, portrayed by Sean Connery. Over 6 decades, seven actors have essayed the iconic role, turning 007 into one of cinema's most enduring franchises. James Bond became synonymous with espionage thrillers, sophisticated tailoring, luxury automobiles, exotic locations, high-stakes action and memorable theme songs.

--IANS

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