Manila, Nov 17 (IANS) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday expressed confidence that the Quad, along with its regional partners, will shape the future of the Indo-Pacific.

In her remarks at the Quad Leaders' Summit in Philippines' Manila on Tuesday, Takaichi said that Quad nations through their cooperation will deliver results that will benefit the region. She called for giving further momentum to Quad cooperation.

"The Quad has always contributed to peace and stability of this region. The Quad will shape the future of the Indo-Pacific together with our regional partners. We would like to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening resilience of countries in the region and promote their freedom to decide for themselves across a wide range of areas including maritime security, economic security, energy and critical and emerging technologies," Takaichi said.

"We will deliver results through cooperation that benefits the region. Let's give further momentum to this strategically important framework of cooperation," she added.

PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump and Australian PM Anthony Albanese attended the Quad Leaders Summit along with Takaichi in Manila.

In his remarks at the summit, PM Modi said that Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership for India. He expressed confidence that his meeting with PM Albanese, PM Takaichi and President Trump in Manila will help them in setting concrete goals for the next phase of Quad cooperation.

PM Modi noted that five meetings of Quad Foreign Ministers since January last year bears testimony to political will and shared commitment of four nations towards the Quad partnership.

"Manila and Quad have shared an age-old and special bond. In 2007, officials of the four countries met for the first time right here. 10 years after that in 2017, it was here at this city that we started our dialogue once again. Today, holding a Quad meeting once again at this historic city, marks an important milestone. Since January last year till date, our foreign ministers have met five times. This bears testimony to our political will and shared commitment towards our partnership," said PM Modi.

"For India, the Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership. From maritime security to trusted supply chains, new technologies to disaster response, it has been our endeavour that the Quad provides trusted solutions...I am confident that our meeting today will help us in setting concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation," he added.

--IANS

akl/as