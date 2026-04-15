April 15, 2026 8:20 PM हिंदी

India and Kenya discuss further strengthening parliamentary exchanges

India and Kenya discuss further strengthening parliamentary exchanges

Nairobi, April 15 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika called on Kenya's National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula in Nairobi on Wednesday as the two sides held discussions on further strengthening parliamentary exchanges and advancing bilateral ties through the Friendship Groups.

During the meeting, Swaika handed over a letter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Moses Wetang'ula, conveying the constitution of the India–Kenya Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Indian Parliament.

"High Commissioner called on Hon. Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya Moses Wetang'ula and handed over a letter from Hon. Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla conveying the constitution of the India–Kenya Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Indian Parliament," the Indian High Commission in Kenya posted on X.

"Discussions pertained to further strengthening India-Kenya parliamentary engagement and advancing bilateral ties through the Friendship Groups. Also present were Convenor of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for India in Kenyan Parliament Hon. MP David Ouma Ochieng and and member of the group, Indian-origin Hon. MP Rahim Dawood," it added.

On Tuesday, Swaika called on Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Salim Mvurya, discussing strengthening cooperation in youth engagement, sports partnerships, and the creative economy, including capacity building, talent exchange, and skilling initiatives, according to the statement released by the Indian High Commission in Kenya.

Swaika also met Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration Kipchumba Murkomen, discussing bilateral ties and growing cooperation across multiple sectors.

"High Commissioner called on the Hon’ble Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration Kipchumba Murkomen. Discussions pertained to India-Kenya multifaceted ties and the growing cooperation across multiple domains, particularly on high-level visits, trade and investments, defence and security, capacity building and training and extensive people to people ties. Particular focus was on strengthening bilateral cooperation on security matters as well as on capacity building and training," the Indian High Commission in Kenya posted on X.

India and Kenya are maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean and, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the ties between both countries have now evolved into a robust and multi-faceted partnership, marked by regular high-level visits, increasing trade and investment and extensive people to people contacts.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Cleric endorses Reservation Bill, advises restraint for Muslim women

Cleric endorses Reservation Bill, advises restraint for Muslim women

‘Raja Shivaji Anthem ‘Chhatrapati’’ captures pride, spirit of Hindavi Swarajya

‘Raja Shivaji Anthem ‘Chhatrapati’’ captures pride, spirit of Hindavi Swarajya

Revamped website, mobile app for Commerce Department with 22 languages launched

Revamped website, mobile app for Commerce Department with 22 languages launched

IPL 2026: Ready to bat up the order, says Naman Dhir as MI sweat over Rohit's fitness

IPL 2026: Ready to bat up the order, says Naman Dhir as MI sweat over Rohit's fitness

'200 used to feel safe, now it’s different': Marsh reflects on changing T20 trends

'200 used to feel safe, now it’s different': Marsh reflects on changing T20 trends

Policy framework, R&D and trade reforms needed to reduce India’s cocoa import: Industry leaders

Policy framework, R&D and trade reforms needed to reduce India’s cocoa import: Industry leaders

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma skips training, still under 'assessment', final call to be made just before the match

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma skips training, still under 'assessment', final call to be made just before the match

Turkey: Four killed, 20 injured in another school shooting (File shooting)

Turkey: Four killed, 20 injured in another school shooting

New Delhi: Congress President and LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference after the INDIA Bloc meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Premnath Pandey)

Oppn united on delimitation amendment, will oppose it in Parliament: Kharge​

Yash says reveals what makes ‘Ramayana’ universal

Yash reveals what makes ‘Ramayana’ universal