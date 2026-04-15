India and Kenya discuss further strengthening parliamentary exchanges

Nairobi, April 15 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika called on Kenya's National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula in Nairobi on Wednesday as the two sides held discussions on further strengthening parliamentary exchanges and advancing bilateral ties through the Friendship Groups.

During the meeting, Swaika handed over a letter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Moses Wetang'ula, conveying the constitution of the India–Kenya Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Indian Parliament.

"High Commissioner called on Hon. Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya Moses Wetang'ula and handed over a letter from Hon. Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla conveying the constitution of the India–Kenya Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Indian Parliament," the Indian High Commission in Kenya posted on X.

"Discussions pertained to further strengthening India-Kenya parliamentary engagement and advancing bilateral ties through the Friendship Groups. Also present were Convenor of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for India in Kenyan Parliament Hon. MP David Ouma Ochieng and and member of the group, Indian-origin Hon. MP Rahim Dawood," it added.

On Tuesday, Swaika called on Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Salim Mvurya, discussing strengthening cooperation in youth engagement, sports partnerships, and the creative economy, including capacity building, talent exchange, and skilling initiatives, according to the statement released by the Indian High Commission in Kenya.

Swaika also met Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration Kipchumba Murkomen, discussing bilateral ties and growing cooperation across multiple sectors.

"High Commissioner called on the Hon’ble Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration Kipchumba Murkomen. Discussions pertained to India-Kenya multifaceted ties and the growing cooperation across multiple domains, particularly on high-level visits, trade and investments, defence and security, capacity building and training and extensive people to people ties. Particular focus was on strengthening bilateral cooperation on security matters as well as on capacity building and training," the Indian High Commission in Kenya posted on X.

India and Kenya are maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean and, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the ties between both countries have now evolved into a robust and multi-faceted partnership, marked by regular high-level visits, increasing trade and investment and extensive people to people contacts.

--IANS

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