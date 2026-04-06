India and Japan work on further strengthening Special Strategic and Global Partnership

Tokyo, April 6 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick held a meeting with Japanese MP and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Executive Acting Secretary General Koichi Hagiuda on Monday, discussing ways to further strengthen Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two nations, including through parliamentary exchanges.

"Ambassador Ms Nagma M Mallick met Mr Koichi HAGIUDA, Member of Parliament and Executive Acting Secretary General of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, and discussed ways to strengthen further the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, including by parliamentary exchanges between the two countries," the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X.

India-Japan relations were elevated to ‘Global Partnership’ in 2000, ‘Strategic and Global Partnership’ in 2006, and ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ in 2014. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), defence and security partnership forms an integral pillar of India-Japan bilateral ties. In recent years, the defence exchanges have gained strength in recent years due to growing convergence on strategic matters and its significance is growing from the common outlook on issues of peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific Region.

Last month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on the sidelines of G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in France.

"Always nice to meet my friend FM Toshimitsu Motegi, this time on the sidelines of G7 FMM," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

On March 6, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a meeting with Special Advisor to Japan's Prime Minister Sadamasa Oue and discussed strengthening the defence technology and economic security.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Sadamasa Oue, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan. They had a productive exchange of views on strengthening the defence technology and economic security pillars of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on her victory in Japan's House of Representatives election.

In his message, PM Modi expressed confidence that he and Takaichi will continue to take the friendship between India and Japan to greater heights.

"Congratulations, Sanae Takaichi, on your landmark victory in the elections to the House of Representatives! Our Special Strategic and Global Partnership plays a vital role in enhancing global peace, stability and prosperity. I am confident that under your able leadership, we will continue to take the India-Japan friendship to greater heights," he wrote on X.

--IANS

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