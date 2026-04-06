April 06, 2026 7:31 PM हिंदी

Priyadarshan reacts to allegations of song plagiarism in ‘Bhooth Bangla’

Priyadarshan reacts to allegations of song plagiarism in ‘Bhooth Bangla’

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Priyadarshan has reacted to the alleged use of an expression from the song ‘Bhuter Raja Dilo Bor’ in his upcoming film ‘Bhooth Bangla’.

The song ‘Ram Ji Bhala Karein’ from ‘Bhooth Bangla’ features the hook line of the song ‘Bhuter Raja Dilo Bor’ from the National Award-winning Bengali film ‘Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne’, helmed by Satyajit Ray.

Priyadarshan attended the trailer launch of ‘Bhooth Bangla’ in the city on Monday, and reacted to the allegations of plagiarism.

He told the media, “Huge respect I have to him (Satyajit Ray), he is one of the masters from whom I learnt cinema. Second, the word you are saying is Bhoot. Now, if I ask you, in how many songs the word ‘Deewana’ used in Indian cinema? That means that only the first person, who used the word ‘deewana’ has the right to use it. It's only a word. We can't use, if somebody uses two lines, everybody can use, but the tune has nothing to do with the song”.

“The lyricist has written those lines and that is why we were so confident there is nothing wrong in it, and there’s a context to it because the film is ‘Bhooth Bangla’ and you should also understand there is a previous film called ‘Bhoot Bangla’ as well. Naturally, that title is repeated now. So these things get repeated, there is nothing. I respect Satyajit Ray like the God of Indian cinema”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ also stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani and Mithila Palkar.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ is directed by Priyadarshan, and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. The film will bow in cinemas on April 16, 2026.

--IANS

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