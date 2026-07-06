India and Japan choose deeper integration and interdependence over insulation

Tokyo/New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Japan and India have opted for answering uncertainty with deeper interdependence, investing in each other's industries, defence capabilities and energy futures instead of choosing self-sufficiency or waiting for others to guarantee their security, a report has detailed.

India and Japan made several commitments during the 16th Annual Summit held in New Delhi during Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to India last week. The two nations announced a first-ever co-developed defence system for naval communications, a joint roadmap on semiconductors and critical minerals, an artificial intelligence partnership pairing Japanese precision engineering with Indian software talent, and a biogas initiative, a report in One World Outlook mentioned.

In addition, Takaichi expressed Japan's commitment to extending cooperation to high-speed rail project linking Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This was not a photo opportunity but the scaffolding of a long-term partnership between India and Japan.

"That partnership deserves to be read plainly for what it is: two nations sitting on either side of a rising and increasingly assertive China have decided that the way to build a stable, prosperous order is to knit their economies and militaries more closely together, without ever framing it as confrontation aimed at anyone. The joint statement’s language on the East and South China Seas, on North Korea, and on a 'free, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific' reflects two capitals that have each felt the sharp edges of great-power friction and decided the answer is deeper mutual investment, not retreat into narrower nationalism," the report stated.

For decades, the talks of rivalry, decoupling and hardening blocs have dominated the Indo-Pacific narrative. However, the recent India-Japan Annual Summit showcases two large, democratic economies choosing integration over insulation, and doing so in various sectors like defence, technology, energy, health and infrastructure instead of any single domain carrying the weight of the bilateral relationship.

"What makes this summit worth the world’s attention is not any single deal but the model it represents. At a moment when great-power friction feels like a permanent condition rather than a passing phase, Tokyo and New Delhi have chosen to answer uncertainty with deeper interdependence — investing in each other’s industries, defence capabilities and energy futures rather than retreating into self-sufficiency or waiting for others to guarantee their security," the One World Outlook report detailed.

"Mr Modi’s insistence that mutual trust is Asia’s greatest strategic asset is not merely a diplomatic flourish. It is, if this partnership continues to deliver at the pace suggested this week, an accurate description of how stability in the Indo-Pacific will actually be built: not through any single power’s dominance, but through precisely this kind of patient, wide-ranging cooperation between capable, like-minded states. The rest of the region — and the wider world — should be watching closely," it stated.

Sanae Takaichi was on a three-day visit to India from July 1-3. This was her first visit to India after assuming office.

During the 16th Annual India-Japan Summit at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on July 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Takaichi discussed the full spectrum of bilateral ties, including trade and investment, economic security, energy, emerging technologies, defence and people-to-people exchanges. Both leaders also spoke about regional and global developments of mutual interest.

--IANS

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