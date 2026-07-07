India and China discuss expanding cooperation in trade, economy and people-to-people ties

Beijing, July 7 (IANS) India and China held discussions on expanding cooperation in trade, economy and people-to-people exchanges. The two sides agreed to strengthen efforts to fully implement the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping for stable and mutually beneficial relations that deliver tangible benefits to the people of both nations.

The discussions were held during a meeting between India's Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, and China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying on Monday.

"On 6 July 2026, Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami held his introductory meeting with H.E. Hua Chunying, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China. Both sides agreed to strengthen efforts to fully implement the vision of the leaders of the two countries for stable and mutually beneficial relations that deliver tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries. They also exchanged views on further expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, and people-to-people exchanges," the Embassy of India in China stated on X.

"Ambassador also welcomed Vice Minister Hua’s assurance of China’s support for India’s BRICS Presidency," it added.

Last month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and expressed China's readiness to work with India to implement the important consensus reached between leaders of the two nations, continuously enhance trust and dispel doubts, properly handle sensitive issues, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, maintain the positive momentum of bilateral ties, and jointly advance their respective modernisation processes.

During the meeting, Wang Yi stated that China and India should play an exemplary role in promoting solidarity and self-reliance among Global South nations.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, wrote on X: "Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Wang said China and India, as the two largest developing countries and important members of the Global South, should play an exemplary role in promoting solidarity and self-reliance among Global South countries. China will continue to support India in fulfilling its responsibilities as the BRICS rotating chair and work with India to promote solid progress in BRICS cooperation."

"China is ready to work with India to implement the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, continuously enhance trust and dispel doubts, properly handle sensitive issues, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, maintain the positive momentum of China-India relations, and jointly advance their respective modernisation processes. This fully serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples and conforms to the common expectations of the international community," he added.

Wang Yi had also held a meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on the sidelines of the BRICS National Security Advisors Meeting in New Delhi. During their discussions, both sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and noted the progress towards gradual normalisation.

--IANS

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