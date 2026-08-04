India aims 10,000 GI registrations by 2030, FTAs to expand global market access

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) India's Geographical Indication (GI) ecosystem is evolving into a bridge between tradition and opportunity and with a target of 10,000 GI registrations by 2030, the country is well positioned to strengthen its heritage economy and enhance the global presence of its unique regional products, an official factsheet said on Tuesday.

India is home to over 800 registered GI products and 607 GIs have been granted since 2014. In the last 10 years, authorised users for GI tags increased from 365 to 29,000 (as of January 2025).

Through the 2025 amendment, the fee for filing GI applications and related processes has been reduced by 80 per cent. The renewal fee for the tag has also been cut from Rs 3,000 down to just Rs 500.

Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) enhance the value of GIs by expanding market access for distinctive regional products. GI tags certify authenticity and origin, while FTAs reduce trade barriers and improve export opportunities. Reflecting their growing importance, GIs have become a key issue in India's trade negotiations, according to the statement.

By linking products to their place of origin, GI tags preserve traditional knowledge, prevent misuse, and enhance consumer trust. They help artisans, weavers, farmers, and producer groups secure better market recognition and gain access to premium markets.

According to the factsheet, India’s GI ecosystem has expanded significantly over the years, supported by a robust legal framework and growing public awareness.

Government initiatives are further strengthening this ecosystem through financial assistance, export promotion, tourism integration, and dedicated marketing platforms. Together, these efforts are transforming GI products into drivers of rural development, cultural preservation, and export-led growth.

“A GI tag serves as a seal of authenticity for artisanal crafts, safeguarding them against imitation, misuse, and unauthorised commercialisation. Its significance, however, extends far beyond legal protection,” said the statement.

For instance, the Channapatna toys received GI recognition in 2006.

This recognition applies only to wooden toys made in Karnataka's Channapatna region. The toys must be produced using the region's distinctive lacquerware art. Although it may appear to be a simple certification, the tag can deliver far-reaching benefits, the statement added.

A GI tag is more than a label. As per the Ministry of Textiles, it can raise rural artisans' incomes by 20–30 per cent. By certifying a product’s origin and unique heritage, GI tags instil confidence among buyers and enhance the product’s market appeal.

Growing demand for GI-tagged products enables artisans to gain greater visibility, access premium markets, strengthen their bargaining power, and capture a larger share of the value generated by their work.

According to the statement. the recognition creates sustainable livelihood opportunities. They also play a vital role in preserving and promoting India’s rich cultural heritage and indigenous craftsmanship for future generations.

India is home to GI-tagged products across categories such as handicraft products, agricultural products, manufactured goods, food products and natural products.

—IANS

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