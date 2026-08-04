Lisa Ray confesses she's an introvert: ‘I get very drained around people’

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actress Lisa Ray has opened up about a deeply personal side of her personality. She revealed that she has always been an introvert despite spending decades in front of the camera.

In a candid social media post, the actor shared that being around people often leaves her emotionally drained and admitted she would "happily live in a cave" if given the choice. Embracing her true self in her 50s, Lisa reflected on accepting her introversion and no longer feeling the need to pretend to be an extrovert. Sharing her video on Instagram, the ‘Kasoor' actress wrote in the caption, “I think it’s time I came out… as an introvert. I know. It sounds suspicious coming from someone who’s spent decades in front of cameras. Fair enough. But long before any of that, at 14, I was trying to figure out the profession with the least amount of human contact. My shortlist? Writer. Scuba diver.”

“Then, naturally, I became an actor. The truth is, I’ve spent years wondering if my introversion was something to overcome. Now, in my 50s, I’m far more interested in understanding it than fixing it. I’ve stopped apologising for needing solitude. For disappearing to read. For choosing a walk in nature over a crowded room. For loving deep conversations and quietly dreading small talk. If you shift your perspective, introversion isn’t a flaw. It’s a different operating system. It notices what others miss.”

“It listens before it speaks. It creates space for reflection in a world that rewards constant performance. Maybe that’s why midlife feels so liberating. I’m no longer trying to become someone else. I’m finally giving myself permission to become more fully myself. Every decade has invited me to let go of another performance. This one is asking me to stop pretending I’m an extrovert,” added Lisa.

The actress went on to write, “If you’re part of Gang Introvert, leave me a in the comments. I’d love to know I’m in quiet company. And if you’ve never read Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking by Susan Cain, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s one of those books that doesn’t just explain you—it gives you permission to be yourself.”

In the video Lisa Ray said, “It's too much. It's just too much sometimes. So, here's the thing. Sometimes I don't even know how to say it. But I have a confession. I am an introvert. I've always been an introvert. I know that a lot of people think that when you're in front of the camera, I've been doing what I've been doing for so long, you must be an extrovert, you must love it. I am so far on one end of the spectrum of the introvert that if I could, I would find a cave, and I would stay there happily. The thing is, at the end of the day, I get very drained around people. I don't like to talk a lot. I really don't.”

“So you must be wondering and I wonder sometimes what am I doing here? I mean, what am I doing here? Why do I keep talking to the camera for more than 30 years? So every time I think that I actually don't want to do this anymore. Does anyone else feel like that? Does anyone else feel that the world is so noisy? And then you start wondering, why would I add my voice to this chorus of voices? It's so noisy. But I realized that introverts cultivate a special power.”

The ‘Four More Shots Please’ actress further explained, “It's the power of quiet. And if I really, really want to continue on this journey in front of the camera at 54, I want to bring some of that quality, the quiet, somehow translated into words and share the life of an introvert. I think that's more important. That's more authentic in a world that is so shrill and loud. So that's just some of my introverted thoughts. And maybe someone else can relate.”

Professionally, Lisa Ray started her journey in the entertainment industry as a model before making her acting debut with the 1994 Tamil film “Nethaji.” She rose to prominence with the 2001 romantic thriller “Kasoor,” which brought her widespread recognition.

Over the years, she earned international praise for her performances in films such as “Water,” “I Can't Think Straight,” and “The World Unseen.” “Water” also received an Academy Award nomination in the Best International Feature Film category.

More recently, Lisa featured in projects including the popular streaming series “Four More Shots Please!"

--IANS

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