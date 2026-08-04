Kumar Sanu celebrates Kishore Kumar’s legacy on his birth anniversary: ‘Legends never leave us’

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary.

He remembered him as an everlasting inspiration in Indian music. Sharing an emotional note, Kumar reflected on Kishore Da’s unmatched contribution to the world of melodies and said that some voices become a part of people’s lives forever. The singer also expressed his admiration for Kishore Kumar, saying that he has always been inspired not just by his magical voice but also by the emotions he brought to every song.

Calling himself fortunate to have grown up listening to Kishore Kumar’s timeless tracks, Kumar Sanu shared that legends like him never truly leave their admirers. Sharing a monochrome image of the late singer, Sanu wrote, “Some voices don’t just entertain us, they become the soundtrack of our lives. On the birth anniversary of the legendary Kishore Da, I bow my head with immense love and gratitude. As a singer, I have always admired not just his magical voice, but the emotions he poured into every song. His music taught us that singing is not just about notes, it’s about touching hearts.”

“I feel truly blessed to have grown up listening to him and drawing inspiration from his timeless legacy. Legends like Kishore Da never leave us; they continue to live through every melody we hum and every memory their songs bring back. Happy Birthday, Kishore Da. You will forever remain an inspiration and an irreplaceable part of Indian music.”

Kishore Kumar was born on August 4, 1929, and his birth anniversary is observed every year by fans and the Indian music fraternity as a tribute to his remarkable contribution to cinema and music. Regarded as one of the most versatile artists in Indian entertainment, he left behind an unmatched legacy as a playback singer, actor, and performer.

With a career spanning several decades, Kishore Kumar recorded more than a thousand songs across different genres. He passed away on October 13, 1987 at the age of 58.

--IANS

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