Shweta Basu Prasad makes her first-ever solo Sitar recital on stage, says she felt 'nervous'

Mumbai, August 4 (IANS) Actress Shweta Basu Prasad has achieved a special milestone in her musical journey by performing her first-ever solo sitar recital on stage.

Taking to her social media account, Shweta shared glimpses from her performance at the Guru Purnima Utsav held in Mumbai.

The actress revealed that she performed under the guidance of her guru, Ustad Zunain Khan, in the presence of fellow disciples and her family.

Sharing the video on her social media account, Shweta wrote, "GURUPURNIMA 2026. Performed my first ever on stage solo sitar recital, under the encouraging gaze of my Guruji Ustad Zunain Khan ji @zunainsitar along with fellow disciples and my family. Raaga: Yaman Kalyan. Taal: Teen Taal. Gharana: Indore Beenkar. Nervous, excited, happy, peaceful :)."

The video shows Shweta seated on stage playing the sitar while being accompanied by a tabla artiste. Dressed in a floral saree, the actress is seen immersed in the classical performance as she presented Raaga Yaman Kalyan set to Teen Taal.

Apart from acting, Shweta has nurtured a keen interest in Indian classical music and has often shared glimpses of her practice sessions and performances on social media.

On the work front, Shweta has featured in acclaimed projects such as The Tashkent Files, Serious Men, Ray, and Criminal Justice, besides winning a National Film Award as a child actor for Makdee.

She was also seen in the iconic television show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki as little Shruti.

The actress also played an important role in Nagesh Kukunoor’s Iqbal which starred Shreyas Talpade in lead.

–IANS

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